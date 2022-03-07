Best Bennett Genshin Impact build: Artifacts, weapons, more

Bennett is arguably Genshin Impact’s best support. The four-star Pyro Sword boasts the best ATK steroid in the game and plenty of healing to keep his allies alive. If you want to add him into your team, follow our best build with the top artifacts and weapons to get the most out of him.

Bennett is at the top of most Genshin Impact tier lists for a good reason. The orphaned member of Mondstadt’s Adventurers’ Guild has no shortage of family to choose from in-game as one of the game’s most prized supports.

For a four-star character, it’s surprising. However, his amazing healing and ATK buffs ⁠— plus low investment compared to some other options ⁠— make him worth slamming into almost every team comp.

Advertisement

However, if you want to get the most out of him, you’ll need the best build. We’ve got that right here, with the top Bennett artifacts, weapons, and more.

Contents

Bennett abilities in Genshin Impact

Normal Attack: Strike of Fortune

Normal Attack: Bennett performs up to 5 rapid strikes.

Bennett performs up to 5 rapid strikes. Charged Attack: Bennett consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes.

Bennett consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes. Plunging Attack: Bennett plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

While you can choose to carry Bennett as a Main DPS, it’s far from optimal. Like most other sword users he benefits from an N1C (one normal attack into charged attack) combo, but to optimize its damage requires a heavy investment compared to his Support build.

You will have Bennett out for a bit longer than someone like a Xingqiu, so weaving in one attack string in between using your abilities will maximize your team’s DPS.

Advertisement

Elemental Skill: Passion Overload

Bennett puts all his fire and passion for adventuring into his sword, sweeping and dealing Pyro DMG. It scales based on how long you hold it ⁠— pressing will just do a single strike, and you can charge it to up to three strikes. If you max it out, it’ll launch enemies and Bennett into the air.

It’s optimal DPS-wise to just use the press version rather than hold, however with constellations holding for the second strike (but not the third) can be beneficial.

Elemental Burst: Fantastic Voyage

Bennett’s Elemental Burst is why he’s so popular. He jumps into the air and attacks, dealing Pyro DMG, but it’s the Inspiration Field that people love. The heal and ATK bonus ⁠— based on their current HP ⁠— makes it incredibly strong.

Advertisement

The skill scales based off his base ATK which means it’s not as high investment in ATK%, and it can buff your carries to deal six-figure damage crits. It’s the best ATK steroid in Genshin, and is why Bennett sees so much play.

Bennett constellations

Find multiple copies of Bennett? You’ve got plenty of great constellations to look forward to.

Level 1 ⁠— Grand Expectation: Fantastic Voyage’s ATK increase no longer has an HP restriction, and gains an additional 20% of Bennett’s Base ATK.

Fantastic Voyage’s ATK increase no longer has an HP restriction, and gains an additional 20% of Bennett’s Base ATK. Level 2 ⁠— Impasse Conqueror: When Bennett’s HP falls below 70%, his Energy Recharge is increased by 30%.

When Bennett’s HP falls below 70%, his Energy Recharge is increased by 30%. Level 3 ⁠— Unstoppable Fervor: Increases the Level of Passion Overload by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Passion Overload by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Level 4 ⁠— Unexpected Odyssey: Using a Normal Attack when executing the second attack of Passion Overload’s Charge Level 1 allows an additional attack to be performed. This additional attack does 135% of the second attack’s DMG.

Using a Normal Attack when executing the second attack of Passion Overload’s Charge Level 1 allows an additional attack to be performed. This additional attack does 135% of the second attack’s DMG. Level 5 ⁠— True Explorer: Increases the Level of Fantastic Voyage by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Fantastic Voyage by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Level 6 ⁠— Fire Ventures with Me: Sword, Claymore, or Polearm-wielding characters inside Fantastic Voyage’s radius gain a 15% Pyro DMG Bonus and their weapons are infused with Pyro.

Best Bennett artifacts in Genshin Impact

Bennett’s best artifacts isn’t so much about the sets as it is about the stats. You really want Energy Recharge substats to ensure he’s permanently casting his Burst, and anything that buffs it up is worthwhile.

Advertisement

Read More: Most popular characters in Genshin Impact

That being said, Noblesse Oblige stands out above the rest to just further buff allies’ ATK after using his Burst. However, Emblem of Severed Fate as a 2-Piece can help with his Energy Recharge, and if you are playing your Bennett on-field with more of a carry style Crimson Witch of Flames is especially handy ⁠— especially once you get that C6 upgrade.

Here’s a list of Bennett’s best artifacts in Genshin Impact to choose from:

Artifact Set Bonuses Noblesse Oblige 2-Piece Set: Elemental Burst DMG +20% 4-Piece Set: After using an Elemental Burst, all teammates get +20% ATK. Lasts 12s, does not stack Emblem of Severed Fate 2-Piece Set: Energy Recharge +20% 4-Piece Set: Increases Elemental Burst DMG by 25% of Energy Recharge. A maximum of 75% bonus DMG can be obtained in this way.



Crimson Witch of Flames 2-Piece Set: Pyro DMG Bonus +15% 4-Piece Set: Increases Overloaded and Burning DMG by 40%. Increases Vaporize and Melt DMG by 15%. Using an Elemental Skill increases the 2-Piece Set Bonus by 50% of its starting value for 10s. Max 3 stacks.



Best Bennett weapons in Genshin Impact

If you’re investing big into your Bennett, you’ll want a good-five star weapon on him with high base ATK. Mistsplitter Reforged is the best-in-class option for this, but Skyward Blade also fits the bill (the latter also has Energy Recharge as its substat).

Advertisement

Read More: Genshin Impact pick rates

However, if you’re scrounging for four-star options and free-to-play weapons, your best bet is either The Alley Flash, Blackcliff Longsword, or Prototype Rancour. The former is best, but if you haven’t been lucky in your banner rolls, the last two are much more accessible.

Take a pick of Bennett’s best weapons, and as long as it has high base ATK you’re good:

Weapon Details Mistsplitter Reforged Gain a 12% Elemental DMG Bonus for all elements and receive the might of the Mistsplitter’s Emblem. At stack levels 1/2/3, Mistsplitter’s Emblem provides a 8/16/28% Elemental DMG Bonus for the character’s Elemental Type. The character will obtain 1 stack of Mistsplitter’s Emblem in each of the following scenarios: Normal Attack deals Elemental DMG (stack lasts 5s), casting Elemental Burst (stack lasts 10s); Energy is less than 100% (stack disappears when Energy is full). Each stack’s duration is calculated independently. Skyward Blade CRIT Rate increased by 4%. Gains Skypiercing Might upon using Elemental Burst: Increases Movement SPD by 10%, increases ATK SPD by 10%, and Normal and Charged hits deal additional DMG equal to 20% of ATK. Skypiercing Might lasts for 12s. The Alley Flash Increases DMG dealt by the character equipping this weapon by 12%. Taking DMG disables this effect for 5s.

Bennett Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials

Hailing from Mondstadt and having been in the game since launch, most of Bennett’s Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials can be found in the surrounding areas.

Everflame Seeds are from Liyue’s Pyro Regisvine, while Windwheel Asters are dotted around Mondstadt. You can get Insignias from defeating Treasure Hoarders, while his Dvalin’s Plume boss material is off the iconic Stormterror.

Here’s a list of all the materials you’ll need to max out your Bennett.

Bennett Talent Level-Up materials

Talent Level-Up Materials Talent Level-Up Materials Teachings of Resistance x9 Guide to Resistance x63 Philosophies of Resistance x114 Common Ascension Materials Treasure Hoarder Insignia x18 Silver Raven Insignia x66 Golden Raven Insignia x93 Weekly Boss Materials Dvalin’s Plume x18

Bennett Ascension materials

Ascension Level Mora Cost Materials 1 20,000 Agnidus Agate Sliver x1 – Windwheel Aster x3 Treasure Hoarder Insignia x3 2 40,000 Agnidus Agate Fragment x3 Everflame Seed x2 Windwheel Aster x10 Treasure Hoarder Insignia x15 3 60,000 Agnidus Agate Fragment x6 Everflame Seed x4 Windwheel Aster x20 Silver Raven Insignia x12 4 80,000 Agnidus Agate Chunk x3 Everflame Seed x8 Windwheel Aster x30 Silver Raven Insignia x18 5 100,000 Agnidus Agate Chunk x6 Everflame Seed x12 Windwheel Aster x45 Golden Raven Insignia x12 6 120,000 Agnidus Agate Gemstone x6 Everflame Seed x20 Windwheel Aster x60 Golden Raven Insignia x24

Best Bennett team comp

Bennett is one of Genshin Impact’s most flexible supports and as a result he can play in pretty much any comp. However, there are some allies he shines brightest next to.

One of those is in the game’s iconic “National Team” comp alongside Xiangling, Chongyun, and Xingqiu. His ATK steroid helps both Xiangling and Chongyun, also giving the squad Pyro Resonance. Chongyun is one of Bennett’s best allies full-stop because of the insane Melt damage.

However, you can pair him with literally any melee carry and find huge amounts of success. Raiden Shogun, Arataki Itto, and Diluc are some of the best options, but Bennett is just a very handy ally to have because he heals, buffs, and can hold Noblesse Oblige.

Bennett is one of the best four-star characters in Genshin Impact and should be a mainstay even as newer, flashier characters get released.

Want more allies to pair him with? Check out our other Genshin Impact character guides below:

Best Albedo build | Best Aloy build | Best Ayaka build | Best Barbara build | Best Childe build | Best Eula build | Best Ganyu build | Best Hu Tao build | Best Itto build | Best Jean build | Best Kazuha build | Best Keqing build | Best Klee build | Best Kokomi build | Best Mona build | Best Qiqi build | Best Raiden Shogun build | Best Shenhe build | Best Venti build | Best Xiao build | Best Xingqiu build | Best Yae Miko build | Best Yoimiya build | Best Yun Jin build | Best Zhongli build