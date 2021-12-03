Best Kazuha Genshin Impact build: Artifacts, weapons, more

Kazuha is one of Genshin Impact’s meta-defining units, providing plenty of Anemo support and a ton of damage to boot. We’ve got the ultimate guide to the Inazuman samurai, including his best build, artifacts, weapons, and some tips and tricks.

Kazuha is one of the best units in Genshin Impact, full stop. The blonde-haired Inazuman samurai is a bit of a journeyman, but he is a kind spirit, and will be a main-stay in your squad once you pull him.

He is the ultimate Anemo Sub DPS and support unit, quickly Swirling other Elemental reactions and using his kti to increase the damage output of your entire team. Being a Sword user, he’s no slouch at dishing out damage himself either ⁠— especially once you get some constellations.

Trying to figure out Kazuha’s best build in Genshin Impact? We’ve got the ultimate guide right here, with his best artifacts, weapons, and some tips and tricks regarding his abilities.

Contents

Kazuha abilities in Genshin Impact

Normal Attack: Garyuu Bladework

Normal Attack: Perform up to 5 rapid strikes.

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes. Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact. If this Plunging Attack is triggered by Chihayaburu, it will be converted to Plunging Attack: Midare Ranzan. Midare Ranzan: Plunging Attack DMG is converted to Anemo DMG and will create a small wind tunnel via a secret blade technique that pulls in nearby objects and opponents.

Elemental Skill: Chihayaburu

Kazuha unleashes a secret technique as fierce as the rushing wind that pulls objects and opponents towards Kazuha’s current position before launching opponents within the AoE, dealing Anemo DMG and lifting Kazuha into the air on a rushing gust of wind.

Within 10 seconds of remaining airborne after casting Chihayaburu, Kazuha can unleash a powerful Plunging Attack known as Midare Ranzan. This is a very powerful combo that you should utilize, as Kazuha’s Plunging Attack damage is almost unparalleled.

Elemental Burst: Kazuha Slash

The signature technique of Kazuha’s self-styled bladework — a single slash that strikes with the force of the first winds of autumn, dealing AoE Anemo DMG.

The blade’s passage will leave behind an “Autumn Whirlwind” that periodically deals AoE Anemo DMG to opponents within its range. Not only that, this Whirlwind will react with other Elemental types, dealing extra damage. This is great in combo with other units, subbing Kazuha in and out to keep the reactions going.

Kazuha constellations

Lucky enough to have pulled multiple copies of Kazuha in Genshin Impact? Here are his Constellation buffs ⁠— with plenty of Elemental support throughout, and a huge increase on his DPS at Level 6:

Level 1 ⁠— Scarlet Hills: Decreases Chihayaburu’s CD by 10%. Using Kazuha Slash resets the CD of Chihayaburu.

Decreases Chihayaburu’s CD by 10%. Using Kazuha Slash resets the CD of Chihayaburu. Level 2 ⁠— Yamaarashi Tailwind: The Autumn Whirlwind field created by Kazuha Slash has the following effects: Increases Kaedehara Kazuha’s own Elemental Mastery by 200. Increases the Elemental Mastery of characters within the field by 200. The Elemental Mastery-increasing effects of this Constellation do not stack

The Autumn Whirlwind field created by Kazuha Slash has the following effects: Level 3 ⁠— Maple Monogatari: Increases the Level of Chihayaburu by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Chihayaburu by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Level 4 ⁠— Oozora Genpou: When Kaedehara Kazuha’s Energy is lower than 45, he obtains the following effects: Pressing or Holding Chihayaburu regenerates 3 or 4 Energy for Kaedehara Kazuha, respectively. When gliding, Kaedehara Kazuha regenerates 2 Energy per second.

When Kaedehara Kazuha’s Energy is lower than 45, he obtains the following effects: Level 5 ⁠— Wisdom of Bansei: Increases the Level of Kazuha Slash by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Kazuha Slash by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Level 6 ⁠— Crimson Momiji: After using Chihayaburu or Kazuha Slash, Kaedehara Kazuha gains an Anemo Infusion for 5s. Additionally, each point of Elemental Mastery will increase the DMG dealt by Kaedehara Kazuha’s Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack by 0.2%.

Best Kazuha artifacts in Genshin Impact

Kazuha thrives on Elemental Mastery. While he can’t stack bonuses with Sucrose (more on that later), most of his damage comes from Anemo Swirl DMG, so maxing out his Elemental Mastery is a must.

Viridescent Venerer is great for that, increasing Swirl and Anemo DMG, as well as reducing opponent’s resistances so his allies can land the final punch. It is worth grinding for this artifact if you get Kazuha ⁠— first just making sure you have enough pieces, then putting priority on finding high Elemental Mastery substats.

If you’re on a budget though, the flexible Noblesse Oblige set, as well as the four-star Instructor set, provide great value. However, Kazuha deserves a maxed-out Viridescent Venerer build, because he isn’t leaving the meta anytime soon.

Artifact Set Bonuses Viridescent Venerer 2-Piece: Anemo DMG Bonus +15% 4-Piece: Increases Swirl DMG by 60%. Decreases opponent’s Elemental RES to the element infused in the Swirl by 40% for 10s. Noblesse Oblige 2-Piece: Elemental Burst DMG +20%. 4-Piece: Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members’ ATK by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack. Instructor 2-Piece: Increases Elemental Mastery by 80. 4-Piece: Upon triggering an Elemental Reaction, increases all party members’ Elemental Mastery by 120 for 8s.

Best Kazuha weapons in Genshin Impact

Freedom-Sworn was practically made for Kazuha, which makes sense given it dropped on his banner during Genshin Impact update 1.6. With Elemental Mastery as its bonus stat, Plunging Attack DMG boost on its skill, and the ability for it to trigger its effect when Kazuha is off the field, it’s a remarkably strong weapon for the Inazuman samurai.

It can be hard to find though, so Primordial Jade Cutter and Iron Sting are solid options ⁠— and much more readily available. Else, anything that boosts his Elemental Mastery (or Energy Recharge) can fill this space.

Artifact Details Freedom-Sworn Increases DMG by 10%. When characters with Freedom-Sworn trigger Elemental Reactions, they gain a Sigil of Rebellion (once every 0.5s). This triggers even if they aren’t on the field. When you reach 2 Sigils, all will be consumed and grant all nearby party members +20% ATK and +16% Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attack DMG for 12s. Once triggered, you gain no Sigils for 20s. Buffs of the same type won’t stack. Primordial Jade Cutter HP increased by 20%. Additionally, provides an ATK Bonus based on 1.2% of the wielder’s Max HP. Iron Sting Dealing Elemental DMG increases all DMG by 6% for 6s. Max 2 stacks. Can occur once every 1s.

Kazuha Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials

Being an Inazuman character, most of Kazuha’s Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials can be found in the same region. You will need to fight the Maguu Kenki boss for Marionette Cores, while Sea Ganodermas can be found on coastlines all around Inazuma.

However, you will need to go hunting across all of Teyvat ⁠— particularly Liyue and Dragonspine ⁠— for Insignias. These will be used for both Talent Level-Ups and Ascensions, so it’s important to keep farming Treasure Hoarders for them.

Kazuha Talent Level-Up materials

Talent Level-Up Materials Talent Level-Up Materials Teachings of Diligence x9 Guide to Diligence x63 Philosophies of Diligence x114 Common Ascension Materials Treasure Horder Insignia x18 Silver Raven Insignia x93 Golden Raven Insignia x66 Weekly Boss Materials Gilded Scale x18

Kazuha Ascension materials

Ascension Level Mora Cost Materials 1 20,000 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver x1 – Sea Ganoderma x3 Treasure Horder Insignia x3 2 40,000 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x3 Marionette Core x2 Sea Ganoderma x10 Treasure Horder Insignia x15 3 60,000 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x6 Marionette Core x4 Sea Ganoderma x20 Silver Raven Insignia x12 4 80,000 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x3 Marionette Core x8 Sea Ganoderma x30 Silver Raven Insignia x18 5 100,000 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x6 Marionette Core x12 Sea Ganoderma x45 Golden Raven Insignia x12 6 120,000 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone x6 Marionette Core x20 Sea Ganoderma x60 Golden Raven Insignia x24

Kazuha Genshin Impact trailer

Kazuha’s trailer, named Free Spirit, outlines Kazuha’s journey across Inazuma and Teyvat. It dives into his friendship with Beidou and Gorou, and how the Inazuman samurai found himself charting the seas on the Crux ship.

It also dives into some of his combos, utilizing Swirl to proc ally Elemental reactions and Plunging Attacks imbued with Anemo that deal plenty of damage.

Best Kazuha team comp

Kazuha can act as a combined Sub DPS and Support on many teams. His ability to dish out damage and easily proc Elemental reactions makes him highly sought after, filling practically two roles at once.

However, you need to pair him with a solid Main DPS and Healer to get the most out of him. Pyro DPS characters Hu Tao and Klee are great options, and so too is Cryo archer Ganyu, as all three can dish out a ton of damage and maximize Kazuha’s Swirl. Childe is a solid Hydro pick.

For supports and healers, Bennett and Xingqiu are best in class ⁠— although if you’re looking for more dedicated healing, opting for Kokomi, Barbara, or a well-built Diona can also fill that void.

Kazuha is a very flexible unit though. If you are running Sucrose on a team, and you want a bit more damage, he can very easily fill the void. He will likely be a mainstay in the meta for quite some time, so he’s worth the investment once his reroll banner returns.

If you are lucky enough to find Kazuha, this guide should help you get the most out of him.

If you’re looking for more great Genshin Impact builds to round out your team, check out our list below.

