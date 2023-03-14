Lynette in Genshin Impact: Leaks & everything we know

Lynette is an upcoming character in Genshin Impact, so here’s everything you need to know about this unreleased Fontaine unit.

Genshin Impact leaks have uncovered a number of details surrounding upcoming Fontaine characters and locations. While the 3.6, 3.7, and 3.8 updates have yet to be released, that hasn’t stopped future character leaks from pouring in. So far, information pertaining to Lynette and Lyney’s element, rarity, and weapon type has been uncovered.

As a rumored Anemo character, Lynette will likely excel as a great support who can spread elemental reactions. So, if you’re looking to save up your Primogems and set some aside for the game’s future banner characters or just wish to know more about Lynette before her official release date, then our handy hub has everything you need to know.

Article continues after ad

Contents

HoYoverse Lynette and Lyney are rumored to release in the Fontaine update.

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal a Lynette release date. While HoYoverse hasn’t disclosed any official details, current rumors indicate that the 4.0 update could release in July 2023. As both Lyney and Lynette hail from this region, we expect them both to release around this time.

Of course, like all leaks and rumors, this should be taken with a grain of salt. We’ll be sure to update this section as soon as HoYoverse reveals details in the coming months, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly for updates.

Do we know Lynette’s rarity in Genshin Impact?

There is currently no official information about Lynette’s rarity. However, renowned leaker, Mero, has revealed that Lynette is a 4-star character. This means Travelers will likely be able to unlock her alongside one of the game’s upcoming 5-star character banners.

Article continues after ad

It’s not known which 5-star character banner she will be featured on, but it’s currently speculated that Lynette will appear alongside Lyney. After all, both characters are shown together during the Teyvat Chapter Storyline Preview. Of course, this is just mere speculation and we’ll hear more information in the months to come.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Lynette abilities and weapon leaks

While HoYoverse has yet to release any official information regarding Lynette’s abilities in Genshin Impact, a leak has revealed her weapon type and Vision. According to Mero, Lynette is an Anemo Sword user. This means he will join the likes of Jean and Kazuha, two characters who also use wind-based abilities and deadly sword combos to send their enemies flying.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about Lynette in Genshin Impact. In the meantime, make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.

All Electro characters in Genshin Impact | All Cryo characters in Genshin Impact | Games like Genshin Impact | Best Barbara build in Genshin Impact | Best Genshin Impact Wish Simulators | Genshin Impact stats tracker | Is Genshin Impact cross-platform? | All free characters in Genshin Impact | Genshin Impact pick rates | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to get Radish in Genshin Impact | Where to find your screenshot folder in Genshin Impact | Best Diluc build in Genshin Impact