Wondering whether or not Genshin Impact has mod support? Here’s everything you need to know about if you can customize the game.

3 years on from its surprise launch in 2020 and Genshin Impact still remains at the top of the gacha game market, alongside its successor and fellow HoYoverse project, Honkai Star Rail.

Players worldwide have been hooked into the vast world of Teyvat and it’s no surprise with the sheer volume of content available. From fast-paced action combat, expansive character roster, and endless team comp possibilities, there’s so much to enjoy in Genshin Impact.

The most dedicated Travelers who have finished all the current story content and cleared their daily quests, however, may be wondering if it’s possible to mod Genshin Impact. After all, you can get countless hours out of a beloved title by modding it as seen with Fallout and Skyrim.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about mod support in Genshin Impact.

HoYoverse Players may be wondering if Genshin Impact has mod support.

Does Genshin Impact have mod support?

No, Genshin Impact does not have mod support.

HoYoverse doesn’t allow mods, and as stated in their terms of service players may be banned for using them. This rule applies to all types of mods, so if you were planning to use one to simply improve the visuals rather than impact gameplay it would still have consequences.

With Genshin being a gacha title that has to always remain online it’s unsurprising HoYoverse wants to avoid mods due to the possibility of hacks and dangerous malware making its way into the game.

Players being able to get around the gacha system by obtaining free characters with mods would also be less than ideal for the developer as the game’s premium currency is a primary source of income for the team.

That’s everything we know about mod support in Genshin Impact! For more Genshin content, check out our guides below:

