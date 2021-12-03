Best Arataki Itto Genshin Impact build: Artifacts, weapons, more

The best Genshin Impact Arataki Itto build utilizes Artifacts that boost his Geo damage and DPS, while his best claymore gives him huge amounts of lethality on the battlefield.

Genshin Impact’s Arataki Ittto banner will be released in the 2.3 update, which arrives on November 24, 2021. Arataki Itto is a 5-star Geo character that wields a deadly claymore and uses Oni-based abilities to strike fear into his enemies. Despite his demonic look, Itto is known for his kindness and competitive nature.

When he’s not busy competing against his rival, Kujou Sara, Arataki Itto can be found helping out Inazuma’s locals. The region is home to plenty of dangerous enemies, so having the best Arataki Itto build will help you eliminate the game’s threats with ease. This is especially true if you use the best Genshin Impact weapons, Artifacts, and team comps.

Advertisement

Contents

Arataki Itto abilities in Genshin Impact

Normal Attack: Ittto performs up to four claymore strikes. When the second and fourth strike, Ittto will gain one or two stacks of Superlative Superstrength. Maximum five stacks.

Charged Attack: Itto unleashes a series of Arataki Kesagiri slashes without consuming stamina. Instead, each Arataki Kesagiri slash consumes one stack of Superlative Superstrength. When the final stack is consumed, Itto delivers a powerful final slash. If no stacks of Superlative Superstrength are available, Itto will perform a single Saichimonji Slash.

Plunging Attack: Itto plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Arataki Itto Elemental Skill: Masatsu Zetsugi – Akaushi Burst!

Itto hurls out a raging bull that deals Geo damage to enemies hit. Once the bull has finished charging, it will stay on the battlefield and taunt nearby enemies. When Ushi hits opponents, Itto gains one stack of Superlative Superstrength.

Read More: Ganyu banner rerun in Genshin Impact

Whenever Ushi takes damage, Itto gains one stack of Superlative Superstrength, which can occur every two seconds.

If Ushi’s HP gets reduced to zero or the ability’s duration ends, the bull will leave combat and grant Itto another stack of Superlative Superstrength.

Arataki Itto Elemental Burst: Royal Descent – Behold, Itto the Evil!

Itto lets out his inner Raging Oni King, wielding his Oni king’s Kanabou in battle. When active, Itto unleashes a devastating flurry of Geo hits that deal damage based on his DEF. During this state, Itto also gains increased attack speed and resistances. The first and third hit of his attack combo will each grant Itto a stack of Superlative Superstrength.

Advertisement

Arataki Itto Constellations

If you’re lucky enough to unlock multiple copies of Arataki Itto, then you’ll have access to some of his powerful constellation buffs.

Level 1 – Stay a While and Listen Up: After using Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil!, Arataki Itto gains two stacks of Superlative Superstrength. After one second, Itto will gain one stack of Superlative Superstrength every 0.5 seconds for 1.5 seconds.

Level 2 – Gather ‘Round’, It’s a Brawl!: After using Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil!, each party member whose Element is Geo will decrease that skill’s cooldown by 1.5 seconds and restore six Energy to Arataki Itto.

Level 3 – Horns Lowered, Coming Through: Increase the level of Masatsu Zetsugi: Akaushi Burst! by three.

Level 4 – Jailhouse Bread and Butter: When the Raging Oni King state caused by Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil ends, all nearby party members gain 20% defense and 20% attack for ten seconds.

Level 5 – 10 Years of Hanamizaka Fame: Increase the level of Royal Descent: Behold, Itto the Evil! by three. Maximum upgrade is 15.

Level 6 – Arataki Itto Present!: Arataki Itto’s charged attacks deal +70% crit damage. Additionally, when he uses Arataki Kesagiri, he has a 50% chance to not consume stacks of Superlative Superstrength.

Best Arataki Itto Artifacts in Genshin Impact

The best Arataki Itto build uses the Husk of Opulent Dreams set, which increases his defense by 30%, while also giving him stacks of Curiosity. This passive can stack up to four times, with each stack providing a 6% defense and 6% Geo damage bonus.

When you combine this added damage/defense buff with the stacks from Superlative Superstrength, you have a perfect DPS set. This is particularly true given Itto Elemental Burst actively deals more damage based on his overall defense.

Advertisement

Not only does Husk of Opulent Dreams give maximize Itto’s DPS, but it also makes him incredibly tanky, which ensures you stay healthy during the fiercest of fights. As Itto’s abilities are all tailored around dealing huge amounts of Geo damage, having a set that directly boosts his defense and attack is a must for any Genshin Impact player.

Artifact Set Bonuses Husk of Opulent Dreams 2-piece set bonus: DEF +30%. 4-piece set bonus: A character equipped with this Artifact set will obtain the Curiosity effect in the following conditions: When on the field, the character gains 1 stack after hitting an opponent with a Geo attack, triggering a maximum of once every 0.3s. When off the field, the character gains 1 stack every 3s. Curiosity can stack up to 4 times, each providing 6% DEF and a 6% Geo DMG Bonus. When 6 seconds pass without gaining a Curiosity stack, 1 stack is lost. Archaic Petra 2-piece set bonus: Geo DMG Bonus +15%. 4-piece set bonus: Upon obtaining an Elemental Shard created through a Crystallize Reaction, all party members gain 35% DMG Bonus for that particular element for 10s. Only one form of Elemental DMG Bonus can be gained in this manner at any one time.

Best Arataki Itto weapon in Genshin Impact

The best Arataki Itto claymore is the Redhorn Stonethresher. This upcoming 5-star weapon increases Itto’s defense by 28%, while normal and charged attack damage is further enhanced by 40% of Itto’s defense.

This makes it particularly potent on Itto as the Husk of Opulent Dreams Artifact set, which also bolsters the Oni’s defense and DPS, making this weapon hit even harder. If you don’t manage to unlock the Redhorn Stonethresher upon its release, then the Whiteblind is another great option.

Advertisement

This 4-star claymore increases Itto’s damage and defense by 6% for six seconds whenever he strikes an enemy. Due to the hyper-aggressive nature of the gang leader’s kit, you’ll be constantly buffing yourself when facing any pesky opponents.

Weapon Details Redhorn Stonethresher Def is increased by 28%. Normal and Charged Attack DMG is increased by 40% of DEF. Whiteblind On hit, Normal or Charged Attacks increase ATK and DEF by 6% for 6s. Max 4 stacks (24% total). Can only occur once every 0.5s. Serpent Spine Every 4s a character is on the field, they will deal 6% more DMG and take 3% more DMG. This effect has a maximum of 5 stacks and will not be reset if the character leaves the field, but will be reduced by 1 stack when the character takes DMG.

Arataki Itto Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials

Arataki Itto Talent and Ascension materials can be found in Inazuma, which means you’ll need to unlock this region if you wish to fully level him. In order to level up and Ascend Itto, you’ll need to fight the Golden Wolflord – a new boss that was added to Tsurumi Island in the 2.3 update.

This boss drops the Riftborn Regalia and Prithiva Topaz Fragments. Meanwhile, the Philosophies of Elegance can be found by completing runs of the Violet Court Domain, while Slime Condensate is located all across Teyvat.

Advertisement

As Itto excels as the party’s main damage dealer, you’ll want to max out his normal attack and Elemental Skill first. Once these are both maxed out, simply pump the rest of the levels into his Elemental Burst.

Arataki Itto Talent Level-Up Materials

Talent Level-Up Materials Talent Level-Up Materials Teachings of Elegance x9 Guide to Elegance x63 Philosophies of Elegance x114 Common Ascension Materials Slime Condensate x18 Slime Concentrate x93 Slime Secretions x66 Weekly Boss Materials Ashen Heart x18

Arataki Itto Ascension Materials

Ascension Level Mora Cost Materials 1 20,000 Prithiva Topaz Sliver x1 – Onikabuto x3 Slime Condensate x3 2 40,000 Prithiva Topaz Fragment x3 Riftborn Regalia x2 Onikabuto x10 Slime Condensate x15 3 60,000 Prithiva Topaz Fragment x6 Riftborn Regalia x4 Onikabuto x20 Slime Secretions x12 4 80,000 Prithiva Topaz Chunk x3 Riftborn Regalia x8 Onikabuto x30 Slime Secretions x18 5 100,000 Prithiva Topaz Chunk x6 Riftborn Regalia x12 Onikabuto x45 Slime Concentrate x12 6 120,000 Prithiva Topaz Chunk x6 Riftborn Regalia x20 Onikabuto x60 Slime Concentrate x24

Arataki Itto Genshin Impact trailer

The related segment begins at 0:53.

As Itto is an unreleased character, he has yet to receive a character trailer. However, the leader of the Arataki clan is featured in the Shadows Amidst Snowstorms trailer that was revealed during Genshin Impact’s Special Program on November 12, 2021.

Best Arataki Itto team comp

The best Arataki Itto team comp utilizes Zhongli, Albedo, and Bennett. Zhongli is a must for most meta teams in Genshin Impact, but especially in this comp. The double Geo resonance will increase Itto’s damage by 15%, and decrease enemy Geo resistance by 20% whenever he is protected by a shield.

Adding even more Geo damage to this comp is Albedo. His Elemental Skill will consistently deal AoE damage whenever his allies take damage, while his Elemental Burst can wipe out huge amounts of grouped units, especially when Zhongli locks them in place with Dominus Lapidis.

Rounding out the comp is Bennett, Genshin Impact’s meta support. If Arataki Itto’s DPS wasn’t tantalizing enough, then further damage buffs from Bennett’s ult make this comp even more promising.

When the health of a character within Bennett’s ultimate is higher than 70%, they gain an attack bonus that is based on his base attack. Should you find yourself taking damage, then Bennett’s Burst can also heal his allies. It’s certainly not hard to see why the boy wonder is a staple in most meta comps.

So, there you have it, the best Arataki Itto build in Genshin Impact. We’ll be sure to update this guide once more details are revealed, so be sure to come back here once Itto is officially released. In the meantime, make sure you check out our other Genshin Impact character guides:

Best Shenhe build | Best Yun Jin build | Best Kazuha build | Best Albedo Build | Best Hu Tao build | Best Childe Build | Best Kokomi build | Best Raiden Shogun build | Best Ayaka build | Best Aloy build | Best Ganyu build | Best Diluc build | Best Yoimiya build | Best Klee build | Best Eula build