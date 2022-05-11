Where to get Radish in Genshin Impact: All Radish locations, crafting recipes & how to farm

Genshin Impact Radish locations can be found across the world of Teyvat, but knowing exactly where to farm them can save you a lot of time and effort. Here’s every Radish location, crafting recipe, and how you can grow them using the Serenitea Pot.

The humble Radish is a common cooking ingredient in Genshin Impact, which means Travelers can use it in a variety of tasty recipes. From the extravagant Sashimi Platter to the simple Radish Veggie Soup, this hearty vegetable can stave off your hunger and provide good healing properties.

If you’re wondering where you can get Radish in Genshin Impact or just wish to plant them in the game’s Serenitea Pot, then you’ll need to locate this robust root vegetable. Fortunately, you won’t need to trek far and wide, as our handy guide outlines where you can get every Radish in Genshin Impact.

What is Radish in Genshin Impact?

Radish is a cooking ingredient that is used in a variety of recipes. The official in-game description states that they are “rich in fiber and nutrients,” while also being “easy to grow and harvest.”

Where to find Radish in Genshin Impact

Radishes can be found in the following regions throughout Teyvat:

Mondstadt

Inazuma

Radishes also grow close to other root vegetables, so you’ll often find this cooking ingredient near Carrot patches, which makes them very easy to spot.

Every Radish location in Genshin Impact can be found below:

All Monstadt Radish locations

All Inazuma Radish locations

Where to buy Radish in Genshin Impact

Radishes can be purchased from Chef Mao and Shimura Kanbei, two NPCs that sell the plant. Travelers can buy Radishes for 350 Mora each, with up to 10 being purchasable every three days.

While this may not be the best way to get Radishes, it can save you some time trekking through the overworld – provided you have the Mora to spare.

Radish uses in Genshin Impact

There are a total of five cooking recipes that can be made using Radishes, with some requiring more ingredients than others. Every item that uses Radish can be found below:

Item Crafting Recipe Radish Veggie Soup Cooking Radish ×1

Mint × Five Pickled Treasures Cooking Radish ×2

Carrot ×2

Lavender Melon ×2

Seagrass ×2 Fried Radish Balls Cooking Flour ×3

Radish ×2

Pepper ×1 Radish and Fish Stew Cooking Fish ×2

Radish ×2

Salt ×1 Sashimi Platter Cooking Fish ×4

Shrimp Meat ×4

Crab ×4

Radish ×2

How to grow Radish in Genshin Impact

Travelers can grow Radish in the Serenitea Pot. Simply plant Radish Seed on a Jade Field, then wait two days and 22 hours to harvest your crop. While this may be a fairly long process, it can be a great way to farm Radish while you’re not playing.

Where to get Radish Seeds in Genshin Impact

Radish Seeds can be obtained by harvesting Radish with the Seed Dispensary – a farming gadget that can be obtained from Madame Ping after completing “The Art Of Horticulture” World Quest. Radish Seeds can also be purchased from Tubby in the Serenitea Pot for five Realm Currency.

So, there you have it — every Radish location in Genshin Impact. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page and guides below for all the latest updates.

