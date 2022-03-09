Best Diona Genshin Impact build: Artifacts, weapons, more

Diona is Genshin Impact’s resident Cryo support, with the four-star Bow user buffing her allies and freezing her hoes in equal stead. If you want to get the most out of Mondstadt’s mixologist, we’ve got the best Diona build right here with her top Genshin Impact artifacts and weapons.

Need heals, shields, and mega Elemental Reactions? Diona has it all. Don’t let her small Katzlein stature fool you ⁠— the mixologist has plenty of cocktails that heal allies and harm enemies alike.

The four-star Cryo Archer is one of the element’s most underappreciated units providing (near) best-in-class support. If you want to get the most out of her, we’ve got Diona’s best build right here with her top artifacts, weapons, and more.

Diona abilities in Genshin Impact

Normal Attack: Katzlein Style

Normal Attack: Diona performs up to 5 consecutive shots with a bow.

Diona performs up to 5 consecutive shots with a bow. Charged Attack: Diona performs a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, biting frost will accumulate on the arrowhead. A fully charged frost arrow will deal Cryo DMG.

Diona performs a more precise Aimed Shot with increased DMG. While aiming, biting frost will accumulate on the arrowhead. A fully charged frost arrow will deal Cryo DMG. Plunging Attack: Diona fires off a shower of arrows in mid-air before falling and striking the ground, dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

You aren’t using Diona to fire upon enemies given how little ATK she has. However, Charged Attacks can be handy to hit weak spots on Ruin Guards. That’s about it though.

Elemental Skill: Icy Paws

Diona fires an Icy Paw that deals Cryo DMG to opponents and forms a shield on hit. The shield’s DMG Absorption scales based on Diona’s Max HP, and its duration scales off the number of Icy Paws that hit their target. Pressing it fires a couple of paws, but holding (optimal) fires five and strengthens the shield.

Once you hit her second constellation, this applies to all her allies in co-op, making it very effective while roaming around with friends.

Elemental Burst: Signature Mix

Diona tosses out a special cold brew that deals AoE Cryo DMG and creates a Drunken Mist in an AoE. Standing in the mist deals damage to enemies and heals allies. The ticks are relatively frequent, making it great in permafreeze teams as well as healing in a pinch.

You can throw Signature Mix from relative safety too, with it locking onto nearby enemies. Be mindful of this if you need to keep your distance.

Diona constellations

Find multiple copies of Diona? You’ve got plenty of great constellations to look forward to.

Level 1 ⁠— A Lingering Flavor: Regenerates 15 Energy for Diona after the effects of Signature Mix end.

Regenerates 15 Energy for Diona after the effects of Signature Mix end. Level 2 ⁠— Shaken, Not Purred: Increases Icy Paws’ DMG by 15%, and increases its shield’s DMG Absorption by 15%. Additionally, when paws hit their targets, creates a shield for other nearby characters on the field with 50% of the Icy Paws shield’s DMG Absorption for 5s.

Increases Icy Paws’ DMG by 15%, and increases its shield’s DMG Absorption by 15%. Additionally, when paws hit their targets, creates a shield for other nearby characters on the field with 50% of the Icy Paws shield’s DMG Absorption for 5s. Level 3 ⁠— A-Another Round?: Increases the Level of Signature Mix by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Signature Mix by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Level 4 ⁠— Wine Industry Slayer: Within the radius of Signature Mix, Diona’s charge time for aimed shots is reduced by 60%

Within the radius of Signature Mix, Diona’s charge time for aimed shots is reduced by 60% Level 5 ⁠— Double Shot, On The Rocks: Increases the Level of Icy Paws by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Icy Paws by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Level 6 ⁠— Cat’s Tail Closing Time: Characters within Signature Mix’s radius will gain the following effects based on their HP amounts: Increases Incoming Healing Bonus by 30% when HP falls below or is equal to 50%. Elemental Mastery increased by 200 when HP is above 50%.

Characters within Signature Mix’s radius will gain the following effects based on their HP amounts:

Best Diona artifacts in Genshin Impact

Diona wants one thing in Genshin Impact and that’s HP on her artifacts. Oh, and healing bonus if that’s kicking around. For that reason, a 4-Piece Set of Maiden’s Beloved is the go-to. It can be a pain to farm, but as long as you get decent HP substats the healing bonus is swell.

However, there’s a couple of other options. 2-Piece Tenacity of the Millelith (with another 2-Piece like Maiden’s) can give you a huge HP boost, while Noblesse Oblige is great in a pinch if you have no other Noblesse users (just so you can get that ATK buff for your carries).

You can find the best Diona artifacts in Genshin Impact below:

Artifact Set Bonuses Maiden’s Beloved 2-Piece Set: Character Healing Effectiveness +15% 4-Piece Set: Using an Elemental Skill or Burst increases healing received by all party members by 20% for 10s. Noblesse Oblige 2-Piece Set: Elemental Burst DMG +20% 4-Piece Set: After using an Elemental Burst, all teammates get +20% ATK. Lasts 12s, does not stack Tenacity of the Millelith 2-Piece Set: HP +20% 4-Piece Set: When an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, the ATK of all nearby party members is increased by 20% and their Shield Strength is increased by 30% for 3s. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5s. This effect can still be triggered even when the character who is using this artifact set is not on the field.

Best Diona weapons in Genshin Impact

There’s not really a good five-star weapon fit for Diona, which makes her even better as a low-investment support because in reality, her best weapon you get for free. The Favonius Warbow is top of the class on Diona because of the particle generation allowing for maximum uptime on her burst.

Sacrificial Bow is good for getting multiple casts of your shield, which is very beneficial in co-op lobbies once you hit enough constellations. However, Favonius Warbow will always outshine it. If you really want to throw a five-star on Diona, just give her Elegy of the End for the Energy Recharge.

You can find a list of Diona’s best weapons in Genshin Impact below:

Weapon Details Favonius Warbow CRIT hits have a 60% chance to generate a small amount of Elemental Particles, which will regenerate 6 Energy for the character. Can only occur once every 12s. Sacrificial Bow After dealing damage to an opponent with an Elemental Skill, the skill has a 40% chance to end its own CD. Can only occur once every 30s. Elegy for the End A part of the “Millennial Movement” that wanders amidst the winds. Increases Elemental Mastery by 60. When the Elemental Skills or Elemental Bursts of the character wielding this weapon hit opponents, that character gains a Sigil of Remembrance. This effect can be triggered once every 0.2s and can be triggered even if said character is not on the field. When you possess 4 Sigils of Remembrance, all of them will be consumed and all nearby party members will obtain the “Millennial Movement: Farewell Song” effect for 12s.”Millennial Movement: Farewell Song” increases Elemental Mastery by 100 and increases ATK by 20%. Once this effect is triggered, you will not gain Sigils of Remembrance for 20s. Of the many effects of the “Millennial Movement,” buffs of the same type will not stack.

Diona Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials

Diona’s Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials are split up across Mondstadt and Liyue. While Calla Lilies and Hoarfrost Cores are found in her home region, you’ll need to venture out to Liyue and fight Childe if you want her Shard of a Foul Legacy boss material.

Firm Arrowheads can be found by fighting Ranged Hilichurls, while the Freedom books are in a domain in Mondstadt.

You can find the full list of Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials you need to max out Diona here.

Diona Talent Level-Up materials

Talent Level-Up Materials Talent Level-Up Materials Teachings of Freedom x9 Guide to Freedom x63 Philosophies of Freedom x114 Common Ascension Materials Firm Arrowhead x18 Sharp Arrowhead x66 Weathered Arrowhead x93 Weekly Boss Materials Shard of a Foul Legacy x18

Diona Ascension materials

Ascension Level Mora Cost Materials 1 20,000 Shivada Jade Sliver x1 – Calla Lily x3 Firm Arrowhead x3 2 40,000 Shivada Jade Fragment x3 Hoarfrost Core x2 Calla Lily x10 Firm Arrowhead x15 3 60,000 Shivada Jade Fragment x6 Hoarfrost Core x4 Calla Lily x20 Sharp Arrowhead x12 4 80,000 Shivada Jade Chunk x3 Hoarfrost Core x8 Calla Lily x30 Sharp Arrowhead x18 5 100,000 Shivada Jade Chunk x6 Hoarfrost Core x12 Calla Lily x45 Weathered Arrowhead x12 6 120,000 Shivada Jade Gemstone x6 Hoarfrost Core x20 Calla Lily x60 Weathered Arrowhead x24

Diona trailer in Genshin Impact

Diona is one of a few four-star characters with her own trailer in Genshin Impact. She was one of the characters teased before the game was released, with players getting a look at the mixologist in action.

It doesn’t dive much into her combos or abilities, but it’s a nice little backstory for Diona mains.

Best Diona team comp

Diona is a decently flexible support that can fit into a number of Genshin Impact team comps. However, she especially shines in Freeze teams where she can trap enemies inside her burst.

For this, a Hydro and Anemo ally greatly help Diona’s cause. Xingqiu and Venti are the first two that come to mind, but just about any Anemo character (excluding Xiao) can fit the bill.

As for carries to run alongside Diona, Hu Tao and Keqing greatly benefit from Diona’s stamina reduction passive for their attack strings, making her a valuable support for that alone. The shields also allow for Hu Tao to be at low health to maximize her damage.

However, Diona’s best comp has to be the popular “Morgana” build with Mona, Ganyu, and an Anemo support. Mona and Ganyu can help with the permafreeze, with Ganyu’s DPS really shining (especially if you have a decent Blizzard Strayer set floating around for Diona with HP% stats).

If you need a Cryo support for some freeze reactions or Elemental Resonance, then Diona is your go-to option with plenty of heals and shields.

Need more allies to pair her with? Check out our other Genshin Impact character guides below:

