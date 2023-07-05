Genshin Impact Freminet Ascension Materials

Freminet Ascension materials have leaked ahead of his official Fontaine release, giving Genshin Impact players a head start on farming.

Freminet is one of the many Fontaine characters that has been leaked ahead of the Genshin Impact 4.0 update. While players have been able to get a glimpse of his kit, there have been a lot of questions surrounding the materials needed to Ascend him.

Fortunately, the latest wave of Genshin Impact leaks has revealed all the materials you’ll need to level up Freminet when he makes his debut in the game. The Cryo character’s release may be a while away, but you’ll be able to get a head start and begin farming Freminet’s Ascension materials early by using the guide below.

Freminet Ascension Materials

Freminet Ascension Materials are needed to level up and maximize his damage output, but if you wish to max him out, then you’ll need to trek across Teyvat and the new Fontaine region.

First up, Travelers will need to get Shivada Jade Sliver, Shivada Jade Fragment, Shivada Jade Chunk, and Shivada Jade Gemstone. These materials are dropped from the level 40+ Cryo Regisvine, Cryo Hypostasis, and the Wolf of the North bosses.

You can also use the Parametric Transformer to convert other materials into Shivada Jade materials if you want to avoid farming these bosses. Lastly, you’ll need to farm plenty of Hero’s Wit and Mora.

It’s important to note, that there are a number of Fontaine items that we currently don’t know about. As always, we’ll update this section as and when more details have been revealed. You can see all of Lyney’s Ascension Materials below:

x1 Shivada Jade Sliver

x9 Shivada Jade Fragment

x9 Shivada Jade Chunk

x6 Shivada Jade Gemstone

x168 ???

x36

x96

x129

x46 ???

x9 ???

x63 ???

x114 ???

x3 Crown of Insight

x419 Hero’s Wit

x7.1M Mora

Freminet Talent Materials

Freminet Talent Materials have yet to be revealed, but we’ll update this section as soon as we hear more information.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about Freminet Ascension Materials in Genshin Impact. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.

