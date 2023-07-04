Furina in Genshin Impact: Leaks, element, and more

Furina is an upcoming character in Genshin Impact, and here is everything that we know about her so far.

The brand-new Genshin Impact trailer called Overture Teaser: The Final Feast revealed a wide array of characters that will arrive in the game in the coming months. Amongst them, they showcased Furina, a really interesting and mysterious character.

Furina’s model was leaked several months back and the leakers claimed that her name was Focalors. She is widely believed to be the Hydro Archon based on the information that leakers have provided, though it is a speculation and HoYoverse has not provided anything concrete.

A full account of everything that we know so far about Furina has been listed in the next few sections.

Furina element in Genshin Impact

There is no official information on Furina’s element in Genshin Impact. However, going by the leaks that claim she is the Hydro Archon, her element is quite self-explanatory. Furina will probably carry the Hydro Gnosis, though her choice of weapon is unknown as of yet.

Furina does not have an official release date yet in Genshin Impact. However, leaks suggest that she will release alongside version update 4.2. This makes sense since the Archons have always released a patch or two later after the release of a brand new region in previous years.

Furina voice actors in Genshin Impact

The voice actors for Furina in Genshin Impact have been provided below:

English VA : Amber Lee Connors

: Amber Lee Connors Japanese VA: Inori Minase

This concludes our guide for Furina in Genshin Impact. We will continue to update it as we get further information. In the meantime, do not forget to check more of our Genshin Impact guides at Dexerto.

