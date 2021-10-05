Genshin Impact 2.4 leak reveals possible Keqing and Ningguang skins for Lantern Rite

Genshin Impact’s Keqing and Ningguang skins could be launching alongside the Version 2.4 update if recent leaks are to be believed.

Keqing and Ningguang skins have been rumored for a while now, but a recent Genshin Impact leak has stated they could launch during the 2.4 Lantern Rite event. MiHoYo previously released summer-themed skins for Jean and Barbara, so it was only a matter of time before new Genshin Impact skins were unveiled.

While players are currently waiting for the 2.2 update to launch, many leakers are currently discovering new details surrounding the 2.3 and 2.4 patches. Not only have these leaks uncovered upcoming Genshin Impact character banners and reruns, but there’s also information about the long-awaited Keqing and Ningguang skins.

Genshin Impact Keqing and Ningguang skins release date

The Keqing and Ningguang skins will release as part of Genshin Impact’s 2.4 update, which will see the return of the Lantern Rite. This event was previously released in Version 1.3, which saw the appearance of Xiao – a 5-star Anemo Adeptus.

Keqing skin should be paid whilst Ningguang's would be given for free. Just something to keep in mind if you're thinking about converting your Genesis Crystals anytime soon. — UBatcha (@Ubatcha1) October 4, 2021

Genshin Impact Version 2.4 will likely be released in January 2022, following the release of the Version 2.3 update (late November).

How to get Keqing and Ningguang skins in Genshin Impact 2.4

While miHoYo has yet to reveal how you can get Keqing and Ningguang’s skins, they will likely follow a similar pattern to the game’s previous Jean and Barbara skins. During the event, Jean’s “Sea Breeze Dandelion” skin was available for purchase in the in-game Shop for a limited-time discount.

The Limited-time Launch Sale enabled players to purchase the Jean skin for 1,350 Genesis Crystals, while the non-sale deal set players back a whopping 1,680 Genesis Crystals. While miHoYo could adjust this with the release of Keqing’s skin, we expect it will be purchasable at a similar price.

Meanwhile, Barbara’s skin was free to claim by completing requirements in the new Echoing Tales event. This means the Ningguang skin will likely be obtainable by completing certain quests in the 2.4 Lantern Rite event.

So, there you have it, everything we know about the upcoming Genshin Impact Keqing and Ningguang skins. We’ll be updating this piece whenever we hear any more information, so make sure you check back regularly.

