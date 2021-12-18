Best Keqing Genshin Impact build: Artifacts, weapons, more

Blink and you’ll miss her ⁠— Keqing is one of Genshin Impact’s fastest characters, with the Electro sword moving like lightning itself. She’s also one of the game’s best DPS characters. If you want to maximize that, we’ve got the best Keqing build right here, including her top Genshin Impact artifacts and weapons.

Keqing is certainly a busy-body in Liyue, not stopping for one second in her workaholic lifestyle to try and keep the region in check. She pushes herself and her skills to her limit, having mastered everything about her Vision.

In the hands of a skilled Genshin Impact player, Keqing is almost unparalleled in DPS. The Electro character, with the right support, can dish it out in spades. We’ve got the ultimate guide so you can maximize that damage, with her best build, artifacts, and weapons here.

Advertisement

Contents

Keqing abilities in Genshin Impact

Normal Attack: Yunlai Swordsmanship

Normal Attack: Perform up to 5 rapid strikes.

Perform up to 5 rapid strikes. Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes.

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to unleash 2 rapid sword strikes. Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

For Keqing’s basic combos, it’s best to do one Normal Attack into a Charged Attack. However, once you start running low on stamina, you can do four Normal Attacks before doing the Charged Attack to avoid the lock-out after your fifth strike.

Elemental Skill: Stellar Restoration

Keqing hurls a Lightning Stiletto, which deals Electro DMG to opponents in a small AoE, and places a Stiletto Mark on the spot hit. If Keqing uses Stellar Restoration again or uses a Charged Attack while its duration lasts, it will clear the Stiletto Mark and either teleport Keqing to the mark or release a series of thundering cuts at the mark’s location respectively.

Advertisement

Read More: How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

It can be held to throw it in mid-air, allowing you to do a Plunging Attack instead too. You want to basically spam this ability off cooldown and take advantage of the heavy hitting Charged Attack.

Elemental Burst: Starward Sword

Keqing unleashes the power of lightning, dealing Electro DMG in an AOE. She then blends into the shadow of her blade, striking a series of thunderclap-blows to nearby opponents simultaneously that deal multiple instances of Electro DMG. The final attack deals massive AoE Electro DMG.

You want to group enemies together when you use your Elemental Burst for maximum damage ⁠— and double points if you manage to chain together Electro-Charged with Hydro. For that reason (and more on that later), you want one of either an Anemo or Hydro support to go with Keqing to make the most of her kit.

Advertisement

Keqing constellations

Lucky enough to find multiple copies of Keqing? You have some great constellation buffs to look forward to, especially at Level 2 and 4.

Level 1 ⁠— Thundering Might: Recasting Stellar Restoration while a Lightning Stiletto is present causes Keqing to deal 50% of her ATK as AoE Electro DMG at the start point and terminus of her Blink.

Recasting Stellar Restoration while a Lightning Stiletto is present causes Keqing to deal 50% of her ATK as AoE Electro DMG at the start point and terminus of her Blink. Level 2 ⁠— Keen Extraction: When Keqing’s Normal and Charged Attacks hit opponents affected by Electro, they have a 50% chance of producing an Elemental Particle. This effect can only occur once every 5s.

When Keqing’s Normal and Charged Attacks hit opponents affected by Electro, they have a 50% chance of producing an Elemental Particle. This effect can only occur once every 5s. Level 3 ⁠— Foreseen Reformation: Increases the Level of Starward Sword by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Starward Sword by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Level 4 ⁠— Attunement: For 10s after Keqing triggers an Electro-related Elemental Reaction, her ATK is increased by 25%.

For 10s after Keqing triggers an Electro-related Elemental Reaction, her ATK is increased by 25%. Level 5 ⁠— Beckoning Stars: Increases the Level of Stellar Restoration by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Stellar Restoration by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Level 6 ⁠— Tenacious Star: When initiating a Normal Attack, a Charged Attack, Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst, Keqing gains a 6% Electro DMG Bonus for 8s. Effects triggered by Normal Attacks, Charged Attacks, Elemental Skills and Elemental Bursts are considered independent entities.

Best Keqing artifacts in Genshin Impact

Keqing is funny in the fact she doesn’t really benefit from any 4-Piece Set bonuses. She does take advantage of certain artifacts more than others ⁠— like Thundering Fury (for the Electro DMG bonus) and Gladiator’s Finale and Shimenawa’s Reminiscence (for ATK). However, running either in a 4-Piece is just strictly weaker than mixing and matching their 2-Piece bonuses.

If you do want a 4-Piece set, you can run Thundersoother, but it is not the best artifact set to farm for. You can find Keqing’s best artifacts below:

Advertisement

Artifact Details Thundering Fury 2-Piece Set: Electro DMG Bonus +15%. 4-Piece Set: Increases damage caused by Overloaded, Electro-Charged and Superconduct by 40%. Triggering such effects decreases Elemental Skill CD by 1s. Can only occur once every 0.8s. Gladiator’s Finale 2-Piece Set: ATK +18%. 4-Piece Set: If the wielder of this artifact set uses a Sword, Claymore or Polearm, increases their Normal Attack DMG by 35%. Shimenawa’s Reminiscence 2-Piece Set: ATK +18%. 4-Piece Set: When casting an Elemental Skill, if the character has 15 or more Energy, they lose 15 Energy and Normal/Charge/Plunging Attack DMG is increased by 50% for 10s. This effect will not trigger again during that duration.

Best Keqing weapons in Genshin Impact

Keqing works best if you maximize her Electro damage, so what better weapon to use than that of the Electro Archon’s, the Mistsplitter Reforged? With the Elemental DMG bonus (which Keqing can keep up with ease), it has best in slot DPS thanks to the Crit DMG boost it offers too.

Read More: How to claim Genshin Impact Prime Gaming rewards

However, there’s other options if you didn’t pull on that banner. Primordial Jade Cutter is a more-friendly five-star option, while the Black Sword buffs up her incredibly powerful Charged Attacks.

Here’s a list of Keqing’s best weapons you should use in your build:

Weapon Details Mistsplitter Reforged Gain a 12% Elemental DMG Bonus for every element and receive the might of Mistsplitter’s Emblem. At stack levels 1/2/3, Mistsplitter’s Emblem provides a 8/16/28% Elemental DMG Bonus for the character’s Elemental Type. The character will obtain 1 stack of Mistsplitter’s Emblem in each of the following scenarios: Normal Attack deals Elemental DMG (stack lasts 5s), casting Elemental Burst (stack lasts 10s); Energy is less than 100% (stack disappears when Energy is full). Each stack’s duration is calculated independently. Primordial Jade Cutter HP increased by 20%. Additionally, provides an ATK Bonus based on 1.2% of the wielder’s Max HP. The Black Sword Increases DMG dealt by Normal and Charged Attacks by 20%. Additionally, regenerates 60% of ATK as HP when Normal and Charged Attacks score a CRIT Hit. This effect can occur once every 5s.

Keqing Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials

Keqing’s Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials are dotted around Teyvat. Lightning Prisms drop from the Electro Hypostasis in Mondstadt, while Cor Lapis can be found across most of Liyue. Whopperflower Nectar drops all around Teyvat from Whopperflowers.

Advertisement

As for her harder-to-get materials, the Ring of Boreas drops from the Wolf of the North boss in Mondstadt’s Wolvendom. We’ve got all the materials you’ll need to max out your Keqing build in Genshin Impact.

Keqing Talent Level-Up materials

Talent Level-Up Materials Talent Level-Up Materials Teachings of Prosperity x9 Guide to Prosperity x63 Philosophies of Prosperity x114 Common Ascension Materials Whopperflower Nectar x18 Shimmering Nectar x66 Energy Nectar x93 Weekly Boss Materials Ring of Boreas x18

Keqing Ascension materials

Ascension Level Mora Cost Materials 1 20,000 Vajrada Amethyst Sliver x1 – Cor Lapis x3 Whopperflower Nectar x3 2 40,000 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x3 Lightning Prism x2 Cor Lapis x10 Whopperflower Nectar x15 3 60,000 Vajrada Amethyst Fragment x6 Lightning Prism x4 Cor Lapis x20 Shimmering Nectar x12 4 80,000 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x3 Lightning Prism x8 Cor Lapis x30 Shimmering Nectar x18 5 100,000 Vajrada Amethyst Chunk x6 Lightning Prism x12 Cor Lapis x45 Energy Nectar x12 6 120,000 Vajrada Amethyst Gemstone x6 Lightning Prism x20 Cor Lapis x60 Energy Nectar x24

Keqing trailer in Genshin Impact

Keqing’s trailer in Genshin Impact, named after her Elemental Skill Starward Sword, goes into the Yuheng of the Liyue Qixing’s backstory as she awaits a new world order in the region ⁠— helping Liyue stand on its own if Rex Lapis falters.

It also dives into her abilities and combos, which can quickly wipe out enemies when used correctly.

Best Keqing team comp

Keqing will be the shining star of your Genshin Impact as your Main DPS. The Electro Sword user hits hard and fast, and she shines even more when paired with another Electro ally.

For that reason, one of Beidou and Fischl are great to bring along with Keqing. Fischl is a great support with constant Electro presence thanks to Oz. Beidou, if built correctly to maximize her Elemental Burst damage, can dish out just as much damage as Keqing, with lightning shooting out with every attack (and Keqing attacks fast).

Then, you want to bolster your squad with supports. A Hydro character like Xingqiu or Kokomi are great additions due to the power of the Electro-Charged reaction. An Anemo support like Kazuha or Jean ⁠— or the ever-flexible Pyro support Bennett ⁠— can provide healing too, opening up space for a third Electro ally if needed (Electro Mono comps are great with Keqing).

With the right squad and build — and knowledge on how her kit works — you can carve up the battlefield as Keqing.

If you’re looking for more great Genshin Impact builds to finish your team, check out our list below:

Best Albedo build | Best Aloy build | Best Ayaka build | Best Childe build | Best Diluc build | Best Eula build | Best Ganyu build | Best Hu Tao build | Best Itto build | Best Jean build | Best Kazuha build | Best Klee build | Best Kokomi build | Best Qiqi build | Best Raiden Shogun build | Best Shenhe build | Best Yoimiya build | Best Yun Jin build | Best Zhongli build