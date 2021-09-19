Best Ayaka Genshin Impact build: Artifacts, weapons, more

Ayaka is one of Genshin Impact’s most flexible sword users. She can play as a Main DPS, Sub DPS, or even Support with different builds thanks to her insane kit. Here’s the ultimate guide to Ayaka, including her best build, weapons, and artifacts.

Ayaka is a five-star Cryo-Sword character like no other. While other sword users typically have one ideal build, Ayaka can be flexed across pretty much every role in Genshin Impact thanks to her high base DPS combined with her strong Elemental abilities.

If you’ve been lucky enough to roll her in the Inazuma banners, then we’ve got the guide you need to make the most out of the Kamisato Clan princess, including her best build, weapons, and artifacts.

Advertisement

Contents

Ayaka abilities in Genshin Impact

Normal Attack: Kamisato Art Kabuki

Normal Attack: Ayaka performs up to five rapid strikes, dashing through her opponent on the last one.

Ayaka performs up to five rapid strikes, dashing through her opponent on the last one. Charged Attack: Ayaka consumes stamina to unleash a flurry of sword ki, dealing burst damage.

Ayaka consumes stamina to unleash a flurry of sword ki, dealing burst damage. Plunging Attack: Ayaka plunges from mid-air to strike the ground, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AOE damage upon impact

Elemental Skill: Kamisato Art Hyouka

Ayaka’s main ability is quite simple, she summons a circle of ice around her, knocking enemies up. It deals a ton of Cryo damage, and is great ⁠— when combined with Hydro ⁠— at freezing multiple enemies at once after popping up from her sprint (more on that later).

Elemental Burst: Kamisato Art Soumetsu

Ayaka’s ultimate unleashes a massive cone of Cryo energy. It cuts through enemies caught in its path, before exploding at the end to deal a big burst of damage. This is best partnered with Elemental Reactions like Melt (Pyro) and Freeze (Hydro).

The trick with this ability is making sure you hit as many enemies as possible, so use any crowd control you have to bunch them up.

Advertisement

Alternate Sprint: Kamisato Art Senho

While not an ability per se, Ayaka’s alternate sprint is a core part of her kit. Instead of running along like a regular adventurer, Ayaka veils herself behind a cloud of frozen fog, moving at high speeds on land and over water.

When she stops sprinting, she reappears and applies Cryo to nearby enemies. She also infuses her blade with Cryo, dealing bonus elemental damage for a few seconds with her attacks.

Constellations

Got multiple copies of Ayaka? Then you have some neat Constellation buffs to activate.

Level 1 — Snowswept Sakura: When Kamisato Ayaka’s Normal or Charged Attacks deal Cryo DMG to opponents, it has a 50% chance of decreasing the CD of Kamisato Art Hyouka by 0.3s. This effect can occur once every 0.1s.

When Kamisato Ayaka’s Normal or Charged Attacks deal Cryo DMG to opponents, it has a 50% chance of decreasing the CD of Kamisato Art Hyouka by 0.3s. This effect can occur once every 0.1s. Level 2 — Blizzard Blade Seki no To: When casting Kamisato Art Soumetsu, unleashes 2 smaller additional Souken Gates, each dealing 20% of the original storm’s DMG.

When casting Kamisato Art Soumetsu, unleashes 2 smaller additional Souken Gates, each dealing 20% of the original storm’s DMG. Level 3 — Frostbloom Kamifubuki: Increases the level of Kamisato Art Soumetsu by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the level of Kamisato Art Soumetsu by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Level 4 — Ebb and Flow: Opponents damaged by Kamisato Art Soumetsu’s Souken Gates will have their DEF decreased by 30% for 6s.

Opponents damaged by Kamisato Art Soumetsu’s Souken Gates will have their DEF decreased by 30% for 6s. Level 5 — Blossom Cloud Irutsuki: Increases the Level of Kamisato Art Hyouka by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Kamisato Art Hyouka by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Level 6 — Dance of Suigetsu: Kamisato Ayaka gains Usurahi Butou every 10s. Increasing her Charge Attack DMG by 298%. This buff will be cleared 0.5s after Ayaka’s Charge ATK hits an opponents, after which the timer for this ability will restart.

[Return to top]

Best Ayaka Artifacts in Genshin Impact

There’s one very good artifact set for Ayaka in Genshin Impact: Blizzard Strayer. While the 2-piece combo boosting her Cryo damage is good, the 4-piece set which increases her CRIT rate takes her DPS to the next level.

Advertisement

If you’re running her as a Sub DPS or Support though, the Emblem of Severed Fate or Noblesse Oblige sets could be better, as they maximise getting the most out of her elemental damage without free hitting.

It can be a bit hard to grind, but anything that boosts CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, raw Attack, and even Elemental Mastery (you want around 130-150 overall) are all good on Ayaka. Those are the sub-stats you want to look for on her artifacts too, so keep that in mind when grinding it out!

Artifact Set Bonuses Blizzard Strayer 2-Piece: Cryo DMG Bonus +15%

4-Piece: When a character attacks an opponent affected by Cryo, their CRIT Rate is increased by 20%. If the opponent is Frozen, CRIT Rate is increased by an additional 20%. Noblesse Oblige 2-Piece: Elemental Burst DMG +20%.

4-Piece: Using an Elemental Burst increases all party members’ ATK by 20% for 12s. This effect cannot stack. Emblem of Severed Fate 2-Piece: Energy Recharge +20%.

4-Piece: Increases Elemental Burst DMG by 25% of Energy Recharge. A maximum of 75% bonus DMG can be obtained in this way.

[Return to top]

Best Ayaka weapons in Genshin Impact

Because Ayaka can proc Elemental attacks with ease thanks to her sprint passive, you want to take advantage of that with her weapons. If you can find a Mistsplitter Reforged to get the Elemental Damage bonus, it’ll treat you well in the long run.

Advertisement

There are other options though. Primordial Jade Cutter is a solid Sword option for all, while Blackcliff Longsword (her best F2P option), Amenoma Kageuchi (for support), and The Black Sword (best if you run her as Main DPS) lets her ramp up her damage across a fight.

Weapon Details Mistsplitter Reforged Gain a 12% Elemental DMG Bonus for every element and receive the might of Mistsplitter’s Seal. At stack levels 1/2/3, Mistsplitter’s Seal provides a 8/16/28% Elemental DMG Bonus for the character’s Elemental Type. The character will obtain 1 stack of Mistsplitter’s Seal in each of the following scenarios: Normal Attack deals Elemental DMG (stack lasts 5s), casting Elemental Burst (stack lasts 10s): Energy is less than 100% (stack disappears when Energy is full). Each stack’s duration is calculated independently. Blackcliff Longsword After defeating an opponent, ATK is increased by 12% for 30s. This effect has a maximum of 3 stacks, and the duration of each stack is independent of the others. Amenoma Kageuchi After casting an Elemental Skill, gain 1 Succession Seed. This effect can be triggered once every 5s. The succession Seed last for 30s. Up to 3 Succession Seeds may exist simultaneously. After using an Elemental Burst, all Succession Seeds are consumed and after 2s, the character regenerates 6 Energy for each seed consumed.

[Return to top]

Ayaka Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials

It’s not just weapons and artifacts you need to worry about to max out your Ayaka ⁠— you need to invest into her personally. That means leveling up her talents, and pushing her to Ascension Level 6.

Ayaka’s materials are mostly focused around Inazuma. You need to fight Nobushi to farm Handguards, run around the Grand Narukami Shrine for Sakura Blooms, and take on the Thundering Valley domain for her Elegance drops.

Advertisement

Given her power as a Main or Sub DPS, you want to max out her Normal Attack (Kabuki) Talent first, before focusing on her Elemental Skill and Burst. However, if you run her as more of a support to someone like Diluc, it’s fine to invest in her Elemental Skill before her attacks.

Talent Level-Up Materials

Talent Level-Up Materials Talent Level-Up Materials Teachings of Elegance x9 Guide to Elegance x63 Philosophies of Elegance x114 Common Ascension Materials Old Handguard x18 Kageuchi Handguard x66 Famed Handguard x93 Weekly Boss Materials Bloodjade Branch x18

Ascension Materials

Ascension Level Mora Cost Materials

1 20,000 Shivada Jade Sliver x1 – Sakura Bloom x3 Old Handguard x3 2 40,000 Shivada Jade Fragment x3 Perpetual Heart x2 Sakura Bloom x10 Old Handguard x15 3 60,000 Shivada Jade Fragment x6 Perpetual Heart x4 Sakura Bloom x20 Kageuchi Handguard x12 4 80,000 Shivada Jade Chunk x3 Perpetual Heart x8 Sakura Bloom x30 Kageuchi Handguard x18 5 100,000 Shivada Jade Chunk x6 Perpetual Heart x12 Sakura Bloom x45 Famed Handguard x12 6 120,000 Shivada Jade Gemstone x6 Perpetual Heart x20 Sakura Bloom x60 Famed Handguard x24

[Return to top]

Ayaka trailer in Genshin Impact

Ayaka’s trailer dropped before her release in Genshin Impact patch 2.0, showcasing the friendly “princess” of the Kamisato clan.

While she looks graceful walking through the streets of Inazuma, she is a deadly force on the battlefield. The trailer shows just how potent her Cryo abilities are, especially with her unique sprint passive.

[Return to top]

Best allies to party with Ayaka

If you want to run Ayaka as a Main DPS, you want to focus on freezing enemies with Cryo’s reaction with Hydro. Xingqiu is the best option for this, providing great Hydro support without too much time on the battlefield.

Diona and Kaeya are good additions to get the Cryo Resonance bonus and reduce her reliance on Elemental Mastery. An Anemo character like Venti, Kazuha, or Sucrose rounds out the squad nicely ⁠— they typically help group up enemies for her Elemental Burst.

However, if you opt to run a more supportive Ayaka comp, you can run a Hydro-focused carry like Mona or Childe. Reverse Melt comps revolving around Bennett and Diluc are also strong too. It just depends on the units you have and your preferred playstyle.

[Return to top]

So, there you have it, everything we know about Diluc in Genshin Impact. Make sure you check out our other guides:

Genshin Impact promo codes | Best way to get Mora fast | How to link PC, Mobile, and PS4 accounts | How to get more Primogems and Wishes