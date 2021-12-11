Best Qiqi Genshin Impact build: Artifacts, weapons, more

Qiqi might be a meme in Genshin Impact, but the five-star Cryo Sword user is a very good healer all things considered. If you want to make the most out of the zombie of Bubu Pharmacy we’ve got a guide to her best build, including the top artifacts and weapons.

So, you lost the 50-50 pity roll to Qiqi and you’ve found yourself here, looking for a guide to the well-memed Genshin Impact healer. Well, we’re here to tell you she’s actually not that bad with the right build.

Qiqi can very much stand up as a strong healer, and given her minimal field presence, it means you can keep your allies topped up without having to drop your DPS too much. Here’s the best artifacts and weapons you need to build on Qiqi in Genshin Impact to make the most of the Cryo Sword healer.

Advertisement

Contents

Qiqi’s abilities in Genshin Impact

Normal Attack: Ancient Sword Art

Normal Attack: Perform up to five rapid strikes.

Perform up to five rapid strikes. Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of stamina to unleash two rapid sword strikes.

Consumes a certain amount of stamina to unleash two rapid sword strikes. Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AOE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill Adeptus Art: Herald of Frost

Using the Icevein Talisman, Qiqi brings forth the Herald of Frost, dealing Cryo DMG to surrounding opponents.

Read More: How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

However, that’s not the primary power of the spell. Herald of Frost allows Qiqi to heal HP for your party and co-op teammates on hit, while also passively regenerating your active character’s health if you swap off Qiqi. The aura will follow allies around, dealing Cryo DMG.

Elemental Burst: Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune

Qiqi releases the adeptus power sealed within her body, marking nearby opponents with a Fortune-Preserving Talisman that deals Cryo DMG.

When allies hit targets affected by the talisman, they heal for a little bit of health. This ability also doesn’t require Qiqi to be active to be effective ⁠— in fact, it’s better to drop it and then swap to your higher DPS characters.

Advertisement

Qiqi constellations

Lucky (or unlucky, if you’ve lost the 50-50) enough to get multiple copies of Qiqi? Here’s her powerful constellations you can look forward to using.

Level 1 ⁠— Ascetics of Frost: When the Herald of Frost hits an opponent marked by a Fortune-Preserving Talisman, Qiqi regenerates 2 Energy.

When the Herald of Frost hits an opponent marked by a Fortune-Preserving Talisman, Qiqi regenerates 2 Energy. Level 2 ⁠— Frozen to the Bone: Qiqi’s Normal and Charge Attack DMG against opponents affected by Cryo is increased by 15%.

Qiqi’s Normal and Charge Attack DMG against opponents affected by Cryo is increased by 15%. Level 3 ⁠— Ascendant Praise: Increases the Level of Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Level 4 ⁠— Divine Suppression: Targets marked by the Fortune-Preserving Talisman have their ATK decreased by 20%.

Targets marked by the Fortune-Preserving Talisman have their ATK decreased by 20%. Level 5 ⁠— Crimson Lotus Bloom: Increases the Level of Adeptus Art: Herald of Frost by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Increases the Level of Adeptus Art: Herald of Frost by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Level 6 ⁠— Rite of Resurrection: Using Adeptus Art: Preserver of Fortune revives all fallen party members nearby and regenerates 50% of their HP. This effect can only occur once every 15 mins.

Best Qiqi Artifacts in Genshin Impact

Qiqi benefits from one stat in particular from her artifacts, and that’s attack. Her healing scales based off her own attack stat, so finding artifacts with ATK and ATK% bonuses are really important ⁠— more so than Energy Recharge (to help her long cooldowns) or Healing Bonus.

As for the artifact sets, the Ocean-Hued Clam is great, meaning her allies can take advantage of overhealing and dealing plenty of damage even if Qiqi isn’t on the field. However, if you haven’t had the time to farm for the new set released in Version 2.3, there are some other options.

Advertisement

Artifact Details Ocean-Hued Clam 2-Piece Set: Healing Bonus +15% 4-Piece Set: When the character with this artifact set heals a party member, 1 Foam will appear. It accumulates healed HP for 3 seconds, then explodes and deals 90% of the HP healed as DMG to nearby enemies. Max accumulated healing is 30,000 HP, including over-heal. There can only be 1 Foam active, but it stays even if you swap out. Foam CD is 3.5s. Maiden Beloved 2-Piece Set: Character Healing Effectiveness +15%. 4-Piece Set: Using an Elemental Skill or Burst increases healing received by all party members by 20% for 10s. Tenacity of the Millelith 2-Piece Set: HP +20% 4-Piece Set: When an Elemental Skill hits an opponent, the ATK of all nearby party members is increased by 20% and their Shield Strength is increased by 30% for 3s. This effect can be triggered once every 0.5s. This effect can still be triggered even when the character who is using this artifact set is not on the field.

Best Qiqi weapons in Genshin Impact

Qiqi needs her weapons to also grant her attack to keep boosting her heals. That’s why Summit Shaper is her best weapon, constantly scaling her damage upwards as she hits on the board. If you shield her before sending her into battle, you can get plenty of ATK boosts to make her heals stronger once you sub her off.

Read More: How to claim Genshin Impact Prime Gaming rewards

However, there are a couple of other options ⁠— and as long as they boost her ATK or Energy Recharge, it’s good.

Weapon Details Summit Shaper Increases Shield Strength by 20%. Scoring hits on opponents increases ATK by 4% for 8s. Max 5 stacks. Can only occur once every 0.3s. While protected by a shield, ATK increase effect is increased by 100%. Aquila Favonia ATK is increased by 20%. Triggers on taking DMG: the soul of the Falcon of the West awakens, holding the banner of resistance aloft, regenerating HP equal to 100% of ATK and dealing 200% of ATK as DMG to surrounding enemies. This effect can only occur once every 15s. Sacrificial Sword After damaging an opponent with an Elemental Skill, the skill has a 40% chance to end its own CD. Can only occur once every 30s.

Qiqi Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials

A lot of Qiqi’s Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials can be found around Liyue ⁠— which makes sense given she hails from the region. Violetgrass can often be found on Liyue mountain faces and cliffs, and the Hoarfrost Core drops from the Cryo Regisvine in Mondstadt.

Advertisement

The Jade ores drop from any Cryo bosses, while Scrolls drop against the ranged Samachurls. You can find the amount of Talent Level-Up and Ascension materials you need to max out Qiqi below.

Qiqi Talent Level-Up Materials

Talent Level-Up Materials Talent Level-Up Materials Teachings of Prosperity x9 Guide to Prosperity x63 Philosophies of Prosperity x114 Common Ascension Materials Divining Scroll x18 Sealed Scroll x93 Forbidden Curse Scroll x66 Weekly Boss Materials Tail of Boreas x18

Qiqi Ascension materials

Ascension Level Mora Cost Materials 1 20,000 Shivada Jade Sliver x1 – Violetgrass x3 Divining Scroll x3 2 40,000 Shivada Jade Fragment x3 Hoarfrost Core x2 Violetgrass x10 Divining Scroll x15 3 60,000 Shivada Jade Fragment x6 Hoarfrost Core x4 Violetgrass x20 Sealed Scroll x12 4 80,000 Shivada Jade Chunk x3 Hoarfrost Core x8 Violetgrass x30 Sealed Scroll x18 5 100,000 Shivada Jade Chunk x6 Hoarfrost Core x12 Violetgrass x45 Forbidden Curse Scroll x12 6 120,000 Shivada Jade Gemstone x6 Hoarfrost Core x20 Violetgrass x60 Forbidden Curse Scroll x24

Qiqi Genshin Impact trailer

Qiqi’s trailer in Genshin Impact, named after her title of being the Fortune-Preserving Talisman, dives into her abilities, combos, and a bit of her backstory as a herb collector for the Bubu Pharmacy in Liyue.

It ends on a rather ominous note about her past ⁠— given she’s a zombie, death isn’t really an option and she’s forgotten about her past. Maybe more will be revealed about her story as Genshin Impact’s main plotline unravels.

Advertisement

Best Qiqi team comp

As a healer, Qiqi can slot into most team comps just as is. She provides decent support in that regard, but if you’re looking for elemental reactions to play off, she isn’t the greatest because of her long cooldowns.

However, a good start is pairing her with Chongyun, being flexible enough to act as either a further Cryo support or even a DPS. He also grants Elemental Resonance because of the Cryo synergy.

Depending on your loadout, Qiqi also benefits from shields thanks to Summit Shaper. Therefore, Geo characters like Zhongli, or even Cryo support Diona, are good to pair with her to maximize her healing output ⁠— but be wary of running comps with the latter as you might lack DPS.

You can fill out your build with any main DPS though: Electro characters like Baal are good, or even Pyro carries Hu Tao and Klee. Want permafreeze? Look towards Childe.

Qiqi is a solid support to put into any team, especially if you’re lacking healing in your current side.

If you’re looking for more great Genshin Impact builds to round out your team, check out our list below.

Best Albedo Build | Best Aloy build | Best Ayaka build | Best Childe Build | Best Diluc build | Best Eula build | Best Ganyu build | Best Hu Tao build | Best Itto build | Best Kazuha build | Best Klee build | Best Kokomi build | Best Raiden Shogun build | Best Shenhe build | Best Yoimiya build | Best Yun Jin build