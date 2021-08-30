Thoma in Genshin Impact: Everything you need to know

Thoma is an upcoming Pyro character that will be coming to Genshin Impact in a future Inazuma update, but a few details have been officially revealed ahead of his official release.

Thoma is one of the Genshin Impact characters that will eventually be made available as part of the game’s Inazuma update. While many players will be saving their hard-earned Primogems for Baal (Raiden Shogun), Kokomi and Yae Miko – miHoYo has finally revealed a number of details surrounding Thoma.

The upcoming Pyro character is the chief retainer of the Kamisato Clan and a close friend of the clan’s daughter, Ayaka. Thoma is known for his friendly personality and willingness to help others in need. While miHoyo has yet to showcase Thoma’s abilities, we now have a number of details regarding the Protector From Afar.

If you’re looking to add Thoma to your Genshin Impact roster, then you’ll want to know all the latest information about him.

Contents

Thoma release date in Genshin Impact

MiHoYo has yet to confirm a release date for Thoma, but we do know that he will be added to the game in the 2.2 update. This news comes from renowned Genshin Impact leaker, @Zeniiet, who is known for their reputable leaks.

This means Thoma will likely release after Baal and Kokomi have been added. Baal will be added to the game on September 1, 2021, and Kokomi’s Banner will be released on September 21, 2021. Thoma will likely follow soon after.

Thoma abilities in Genshin Impact

"Woof!" — Taroumaru

"What Taroumaru meant was that Thoma is very good at taking care of people and is a very good friend. " — Gorou ◆ Thoma ‧ Protector From Afar

◆ The Kamisato Clan's Housekeeper

◆ Pyro

◆ Rubeum Scutum#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/igjlqt3ssK — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 30, 2021

Thoma’s abilities have yet to be revealed, but we do know that he will command the Pyro element. MiHoYo officially revealed this in a recent Tweet, which outlined a number of details about the chief retainer.

Alongside his messy blonde hair and green eyes, Thoma also appears to have several Pyro Visions emblazoned upon his armor and clothing. Quite how Thoma will use these fiery attacks remains to be seen, but we’ll likely see gameplay in the coming months.

Thoma weapon type in Genshin Impact

Thoma appears to be holding a polearm in his official artwork, but this could still change before his official 2.2 release. Thoma will be the second Inazuma character alongside Baal (Raiden Shogun), who also wields this deadly weapon type.

Both Hu Tao and Xiangling are two Pyro characters that famously wield polearms, so it certainly would be a befitting trend for Thoma.

Thoma Genshin Impact character trailer

Thoma doesn’t currently have his own gameplay trailer, but the chief retainer can be seen in the Kamisato Ayaka: Camellia in Winter Snow character demo. It’s here where we found out that Thoma actively spars with Ayaka, to help improve the Frostflake Heron’s deadly combat techniques.

As the chief retainer of the Kamisato Clan, Thoma is obviously well versed in both the region’s politics and characters. Thoma’s official gameplay trailer will release when the 2.2 update is revealed.

Thoma story in Genshin Impact

Thoma is known for both his loyalty and kindness, often helping those that find themselves in the foreign lands of the Inazuma region. According to the 2.0 livestream, Thoma is “a rather special character. He has blond hair, different from most other Inazuma characters and his identity is naturally a bit of a mystery of its own.”

The majority of this “mystery” comes from the fact that Thoma was born in Mondstadt, but the reasons surrounding his arrival in Inazuma remain unknown. Since then, Thoma has loyally served the Kamisato clan and helped foreign travelers acclimate to life in Inazuma.

Thoma voice actor in Genshin Impact

Thoma’s voice actors have obviously been known for a while as the character has been in-game since the Inzauma update.

Thoma’s VA’s can be found below:

English VA: Christian Banas

Chinese VA: Pei Zhang

Japanese VA: Masakazu Morita

So, there you have it, everything we know about Thoma in Genshin Impact. Make sure you check out our other guides:

