Chevreuse in Genshin Impact: Leaks & everything we know

Chevreuse is an upcoming Genshin Impact character who will be released in a future update. So, here’s everything we know about her Vision, weapon, and rumored release date.

While the Genshin Impact 4.2 update includes plenty of content for Travelers to sink their teeth into, HoYoveerse has revealed some exciting details about Chevreuse – an upcoming Pyro character. Chevreuse is set to become one of the game’s next playable characters, but information surrounding this mysterious character has been fairly light.

Well, HoYoverse has now released official drip marketing surrounding the game’s new character, giving details about her Vision and design. So, here’s everything you need to know about Chevreuse in Genshin Impact.

Contents

Who is Chevreuse in Genshin Impact?

Chevreuse is the Captain of the Special Security and Surveillance Patrol, the local law enforcement that aims to keep the streets of Fontaine safe. While not much is known about this character, we do know that she appears to utilize a musket.

Captain Grosrochard of the Gardes has also pleaded with Chevreuse over the current entry requirements for those joining the Security and Surveillance Patrol, stating:

“Once again I implore you, we must tighten up the Special Security and Surveillance Patrol’s entry requirements. Right now, we count among our members petty crooks who have burgled all over the Court of Fontaine, street fighters whose only concern is getting rich, and even a bandit whose band of cronies almost succeeded in robbing a bank!”

No, HoYoverse has yet to reveal an official release date for Chevreuse. However, given the developers have released her drip marketing, we expect Chevreuse will release at some point in the 4.3 update.

After all, the 4.2 update will see the release of Furina, Baizhu, and Charlotte in Phase 1, while Phase 2 will feature Cyno and Ayato. This makes a 4.3 update more likely for Chevreuse, especially since HoYo usually releases drip marketing before releasing characters in the next update.

As always, we’ll be sure to update this section as and when we receive new information surrounding Chevreuse’s release date.

Chevreuse weapon and Vision

Chevreuse is a Pyro character who will use her fiery vision to scorch through her enemies. This news was confirmed via HoYoverse’s official drip marketing, which showcased her official design.

As for her weapon, Chevreuse is depicted wielding a gun. However, current leaks have pointed towards the character using a Gunlance in combat, while other leaks have suggested she utilizes a Polearm.

Quite whether the upcoming Pyro character will be the first character in Genshin Impact to have a new weapon remains to be seen, but for now, that is all the information we have on Chevreuse.

Have Chevreuse’s abilities been revealed?

HoYoverse Chevreuse utilizes a Pyro Vision and is shown using a musket.

No, there is currently no information surrounding Chevreuse’s abilities in Genshin Impact. As always, we’ll be sure to update this section as and when new information becomes available, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly for updates.

