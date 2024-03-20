Palworld Breeding guide: Fusion Pals, best breeding combos, & more

The Palworld universe has over a hundred Pals and breeding them can be faster than searching the vast Palpagos Island for every species. So, here’s how to build a Breeding Farm and everything you have to know about the game’s breeding system.

The array of 111 Pals in Palworld serves as the foundation for breeding, enabling players to mix and match Pals to produce new variants.

While certain combinations may lead to standard outcomes, others can spawn exceptional Fusion Pals to work in your base, to mount and travel the world on, or even to use during combat.

Here’s our guide to all the breeding combos in Palworld and how to create them in the game.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Pocketpair

What is breeding in Palworld?

The breeding process involves mixing two existing Pals to create an Egg that will hatch a Fusion Pal, which can inherit beneficial traits and occasionally change types, allowing players to tailor their Pal lineup strategically.

Article continues after ad

It’s possible to breed any Pal of the opposite gender, with the resultant offspring becoming one of the two parent breeds with a combination of the parent’s traits. Fusion pairs create entirely new pals with an amalgamated appearance of the two parents.

How to breed Pals in Palworld

Breeding Pals is not a hard task to achieve, it just requires players to build a few structures and follow a certain process.

Article continues after ad

Building a Breeding Farm

The first thing you’ll need is a Breeding Farm. It will be unlocked once you reach level 19 and it’ll cost you 2 Technology Points. Once that’s done, you can start construction.

Breeding Farm materials required:

50 Fiber

100 Wood

20 Stone

Crafting some Cake

For every Fusion Pal you want to create, you’ll need one Cake, and to cook it you’ll require a Cooking Pot.

Cake ingredients:

5 Flour

8 Red Berries

8 Eggs

7 Milk

2 Honey

POCKET PAIR, INC

It’s worth noting that if you plan to breed a ton of combos, you’ll need to set up a Wheat Plantation, a Mill, and a Honey Farm so you don’t run out of materials that can be harder to get like Flour or Honey.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Breeding Pals process

After the Breeding Farm is up and ready and you have many Cakes, you’ll need to pick two Pals (one male and one female).

Throw the two Pals of your choice into the Breeding Farm. Put the Cake in the box that’s outside the Breeding Farm (on the right side). Wait until the timer is done (you can go do other stuff while waiting). Grab the Egg and hatch it.

How to hatch Eggs in Palworld

Hatching Eggs is a very easy task and the only thing you’ll require is an Egg Incubator and a lot of time. The incubator is unlocked at level 7 and it will require 2 Ancient Technology Points.

Egg Incubator materials required:

10 Paldium Fragment

5 Cloth

30 Stone

2 Ancient Civilization Parts

Pocketpair

Remember that depending on the Egg characteristics, the time necessary for it to hatch will vary. There are 9 different Eggs types and they come in three sizes: Regular, Large, and Huge.

If you meet the Egg’s comfort levels, you can speed up the hatching process. For Eggs that get cold, you can place a Heater, a Campire of Electric Heaters close by or you can place it inside a building. For those who feel hot, just place a Cooler or an Electric Cooler close to the incubators.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Luckily, you can build as many incubators as you want. That way, you can hatch a lot of Eggs simultaneously and not waste any time getting the Pal you’re looking for.

Complete list of Fusion Pals and breeding combos in Palworld

Fusion Pals in Palworld range from relatively achievable, early-game choices to endgame behemoths that should provide the edge in some of the game’s more formidable content.

The complete list of discovered Fusion Pals is as follows:

Best Fusion Pal combos in Palworld

There are objectively solid advantages to be gained from breeding some of the Pals in this list, but adding a Dark type to a Fire type seems particularly powerful at this stage. Incineram Noct, Leezpunk Ignis, and Pyrin Noct are all spectacular examples, but they’re not the only ones.

Article continues after ad

Frostallion Noct

At the moment, there is only one Legendary Fusion combination that actually alters the original into an entirely new Pal. Combining Frostallion and Helzephyr should result in Frostallion Noct, the guardian deity of the Palpagos Islands and an absolute Dark-type behemoth. It may well be the strongest overall Pal in the game, though the other Legendaries are all very strong in their own right.

Article continues after ad

Hangyu Cryst

Hangyu Cryst is one of the more memorable and bizarre designs in the game. The Winter Trapeze Partner Skill enables players to glide using their Pal, and it’s an excellent and frenetic combatant. Though weak against Fire types, Hangyu Cryst can hold its own in most other scenarios.

Article continues after ad

Pocketpair

Astegon

Once you reach level 40, you can get yourself a Suzaku and pair it with a Relaxaurus to breed Astegon, one of the toughest Pals in the game thanks to its dual Dragon/Dark typing and its level 4 Mining Work Suitability.

As it appears as a level 48 Alpha Pal, it is wiser to just breed at your base.

Kitsun

The fox-lookalike Kitsun happens to be one of the best Pals in the game due to its very useful mount. It’s not only fast but can keep the player both warm and cold as it is unaffected by the changing weather conditions. This way there’s one less thing to worry about while traveling through different locations, but also more space available to carry resources.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Anubis

Catching Anubis can be very hard, as it only appears as a level 47 Alpha Pal. Instead of going through that process late in the game -as they need to level up a lot- players can breed it as soon as they unlock the Breeding Farm and get their hands on Quivern and Chillet, the two Pals that need to fuse to hatch an Anubis Egg.

Anubis is one of the best Gournd-type Pals in the game, but also the most useful one for Handiwork due to it being level 4.

Eikthyrdeer Terra is a great counter for Electric-type Pals and Relaxaurus Lux with its Missuke Turret can be an ideal partner when fighting other humans. With more Pals to come in the future, there will likely be additional Fusion combinations in relatively short order, so we’ll make sure we update this guide when that happens.

Article continues after ad

For more Palworld content, check some of our guides below:

Article continues after ad

Palworld Paldeck | Does Palworld have multiplayer or co-op modes? | How to get and farm High-Quality Pal Oil in Palworld | How to get & farm leather in Palworld | Best ways to level up fast in Palworld | How to get & farm honey in Palworld | Palworld Zoe & Grizzbolt guide | Palworld complete weapon list