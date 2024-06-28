Palworld Sakurajima update: All new Pals & their locations

The long-awaited Sakurajima update brought a series of new enchanting Pals to Palworld. So, if you’re looking to hunt them down, here are all the new Pals in the game and their locations.

When Palworld was released, the Paldeck had 112 entries, meaning players had to roam around Palpagos Island searching or breeding them all.

The Sakurajima update added 24 new creatures for players to hunt around new island. These include some interesting variations of already-known Pals and full-on new designs. Below is every new Pal and where to find it.

These are the 14 new Pals the Sakurajima update added to Palworld:

Selyne

The mystical Selyne is one of the three Pals that can only be obtained during the Meteorite event, where a gigantic rock falls near the player at a random time and place. A music cue and a mark on your map will allow you to take note of the event and approach the crashing site. The only condition is that the player must be in Sakurajima Island, otherwise, the event won’t occur.

Croajiro

The funny-looking martial arts frog, Croajiro, can be seen not only around the Mushroom Wetlands of Sakurajima Island but also on Palpagos Island.

Players can easily spot it during the day or night on the Ice Wind Island, the west side of the Forgotten Island, the Sea Breeze Archipelago, south of Windswept Hills, and the Eastern Wild Island.

Lullu

Grass-type Lullu can be seen at any time of the day walking around the watery area between the Danding Sakura Shrine and the Southern Sandbar. Sometimes it also appears between the Cherry Blossom forest and the Mushroom Wetlands.





Shroomer

As an enormous mushroom, it was only fair that Shroomer spawned all around the Mushroom Wetlands. Players can easily capture this Grass-type creature there during the day or night. It’s worth noting that its Noct variation will also appear during nighttime, so keep your eyes peeled.





Kikit

As a Ground-type Pal, Kikit can be seen in both Sakurajima deserts, the one on the Northern Rock Field and the Southern Sandbar. It can also be found as a wild Pal inside many of the dungeons around the island, but those spawns are random.

Sootseer

The spooky Sootseer is one of the most elusive Pals from the update, as it only spawns in one small area near the Moonshrine Cemetery (west of the Dancing Sakura Shrine) during nighttime.





Prixter

The scorpion-looking Prixter can be easily seen roaming around the desert on the Northern Rock Field during either day or night, so players shouldn’t have much trouble adding it to their Paldecks.





Knocklem

If you’re looking for a tough knight in shiny armor, you need to get yourself a Knocklem. However, this mighty fighter only appears as a level 55 Alpha Pal. You can go challenge it in the waterfall area southwest of the Dancing Sakura Shrine.

Yakumo

Yakumo is a wolfdog inspired by Japanese culture that can be seen around the forest where the Dancing Sakura Shrine is located. It has high spawn rates, and players can catch it during the day or night. It also appears as an Alpha inside certain dungeons on the island.

Dogen

Similar to Yakumo, this meditation dog can be seen in the Dancing Sakura Shrine forest, during either daytime or nighttime. However, it doesn’t spawn inside caves, so catching it in the wild is your only chance.





Dazemu

Dazemu, the ostrich lookalike, is one of the few new Pals that can be seen outside Sakurajima Island, where it appears in the Southern Sandbar area. On Palpagos Island, it spawns in the Twilight Dunes. These locations work for both day and night. Additionally, it appears randomly as an Alpha inside caves.

Mimog

Mimog is one of the Pals with more spawn locations in Palworld, as it appears almost in every corner of both the Sakurajima and Palpagos islands. Players will have to approach Mimog carefully and build a defensive wall around it, as it can run away at outstanding speed.





Xenovader

Just like with Selyne, Xenovader can only be obtained during a Meteorite event. Players must pay attention to the music cue to spot the crashing site on their map to go and fight one of the three Pals that might drop. Remember that you must be in Sakurajima Island, otherwise, the event won’t occur.

Xenogard

Xenogard is the other Pal that only appears through the Meteorite event (along with Selyne and Xenovader). As the meteor falls, players must follow its trail to reach the crashing site where one of the three will appear. The event only takes place in Sakurajima Island, so stay inside the area and wait for it to happen.

These are the 10 new fusion Pals the Sakurajima update added to Palworld:

Gorirat Terra

The ground variation of Gorirat can be found around the Southern Sandbar of Sakurajima Island during both day and night. If lucky, players can also find this creature inside some of the Caves around the Dancing Sakura Shrine area.

Chillet Ignis

The adorable-looking Chillet Ignis can be seen during daytime or nighttime around the Dancing Sakura Shrine area, near the center of Sakurajima Island. It can also appear as an Alpha inside some of the caves around the island.





Bushi Noct

Fire-type Bushi got a dual Fire/Dark-type variation called Bushi Noct, and as a nocturnal creature, players can only spot it during nighttime. Luckily, it has a wide spawning area, covering almost all of the island’s green area, except for the Mushroom Wetlands.

Katress Ignis

Unlike most of Palworld’s new Pals, Katress Ignis can’t be found in the wild. However, players can obtain it by hatching Huge Dark Eggs, either found around the island or produced using the Breeding system, as well as inside certain dungeons.

Wixen Noct

Wixen’s variation can be found either on the Southern Sandbar or the Northern Rock Field of Sakurajima Island. But remember that as a Noct Pal, you’ll only be able to spot it during nighttime.





Quivern Botan

This enormous grassy dragon can be seen at day or night on the southwest side of the Dancing Sakura Shrine, near the water. It can also be found in the area between the Cherry Blossom trees and the Mushroom Wetlands.





Blazamut Ryu

Just like Katress Ignis, the mighty Blazamut Ryu can’t be found in the wild. In order to add this beast to their Paldecks, players must hatch it from Huge Dragon Eggs.

These can be found around the island, obtained through the breeding process or you can even get one as a reward after defeating Blazamut Ryu as a raid boss.

Helzephyr Lux

The elemental variant of Helzephyr can be seen during daytime or nighttime flying around the Northern Rock Field. It can also appear as an Alpha Pal inside the dungeons surrounding the Cherry Blossom area.





Menasting Terra

Menasting Terra can only be seen in Palworld as an Alpha Pal, so players must defeat it to catch it. Its location is right in the middle of the Northern Rock Field, at the foot of a broken Anubis statue, but be wary, as it appears at level 54.

Shroomer Noct

Shroomer Noct is very easy to obtain as it appears all around the Mushroom Wetlands. Keep in mind though, that as a Noct variation, it only spawns at night.





That’s all there is about the new Pals in Palworld and their locations. If you’re struggling to get through the game’s new content, check out our Sakurajima walkthrough, or learn how to get Crude Oil or Meteorite Fragments.