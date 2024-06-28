Chillet Ignis is a brand-new subspecies of Pal added in the Sakurajima update. This guide will go over where to find and catch Chillet Ignis in Palworld.

Palworld just got a major breath of new life thanks to the Sakurajima update. Players got a brand-new location to explore, new items, and, most importantly, a bunch of new Pals to add to their Paldeck.

Since the game’s launch, Chillet has been extremely popular with Palworld players, even starring in Palworld’s April Fool’s dating sim trailer. Ever since the Sakurajima update reveal, Pal Tamers have been chomping at the bit to get their hands on its new subspecies Chillet Ignis.

Article continues after ad

This guide will give you all the info you need to know on Chillet Ignis’ location in Palworld and how to catch it. Just make sure you have the Sakurajima update installed before you start your hunt.

Where to find Chillet Ignis in Palworld

Chillet Ignis is found on the brand-new island of Sakurajima. They can be found in high concentrations all throughout the central region of the island.

Article continues after ad

The best place to find them is the Shrine area surrounded by cherry blossoms. Do be mindful as the region is filled with high-level Pals who may get in your way as you try to catch this adorable Pal.

Article continues after ad

Pocketpair via Dexerto

How to catch Chillet Ignis in Palworld: Battle tips

Chillet Ignis is a fire Pal so the first tip for this encounter is to bring at least one water Pal to even the odds. We recommend something beefy like a Jormuntide or Azurobe to speed up the battling phase.

Because Chillet Ignis makes its home on Sakurajima island, you can expect any you encounter to be at least level 40. This means it’ll require at least a Hyper Sphere in order to up your catch rate.

If your build is particularly optimized, it may also be worth bringing a Ring of Mercy along to make sure you don’t wipe it out before you catch it. With all that said, Chillet Ignis has been a relatively easy encounter in our experience.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Pocketpair Just look at it. You have to add Chillet Ignis to your Palworld roster.

With all that information, you should have no problem finding and catching Chillet Ignis in Palworld. Of course, it’s just one of the new Pals added to the game in the Sakurajima update. We’ll be on the hunt for every new Pal and we’ll be sure to fill readers in on how to catch them.