Find out how to breed Wixen Noct in Palworld, one of the latest Pals with a decent Partner Skill added in the Sakurajima update.

Wixen Noct was one of the new Pals revealed before the Sakurajima update announcement in Summer Games Fest. Appearance-wise, it physically resembles its original Wixen counterpart but possesses a different element.

As a Fire and Dark-type Pal, Wixen Noct comes with a decent Partner Skill called Black Fox Lord that applies Dark damage to your attacks when fighting together.

Whether you plan to use Wixen Noct as your main Pal or bring them to the PvP Arena, you may be wondering how to breed it. Here’s everything you need to know.

Pocketpair Having a building farm is essential to breed Pals in Palworld.

Palworld: How to breed Wixen Noct

You can breed Wixen Noct using the Breeding Farm, unlocked at level 19 from the Technology Tree, from the combination of Wixen and Katress. Alternatively, you can also combine opposite genders of Wixen Nocts after catching them in the wild.

If this is your first time breeding Pals, follow these steps below:

Unlock and build a Mixed Farm on your base. Place a Cake on the breeding farm. Pick up your male and female Pals and place them in the structure. Assign each Pal to the breeding farm. An egg with a timer will appear; all there’s left to do is wait for the breeding process to finish.

The process itself is relatively straightforward, though one thing worth mentioning is that making a Cake in Palworld can take a long time. To help you speed things up, you should have some of the best kindling Pals to help you out in your base.

While it’s possible to breed Wixen Noct, if you’re looking to catch some in the wild, you can find them on the coasts of Sakurajima at night. While you’re at it, don’t forget to equip the Ring of Mercy to avoid accidentally killing them.