Palworld players say new Yakumo Pal is a game-changer for breeding creatures

The Sakurajima Update introduced new Pals to Palworld like Yakumo, an elemental creature boasting what players have called an “OP” ability.

Palworld’s Sakurajima Update came packed with 14 regular Pals and 10 Fusion Pals, each of which bringing something different to the experience.

Of course, players are already selecting their personal favorites, trying to figure out which ones they want to catch for their growing Pal families.

Some may even prove more beneficial than others, thanks to various skills related to planting, mining, and combat prowess. But players hope one Pal in particular won’t fly under the radar before being given a chance to shine.

Reddit user RayThompson7 called attention to a new regular Pal named Yakumo, telling fellow players not to sleep on the wolf-like creature.

The Redditor highlighted the Pal’s Birds of a Feather Partner Skill, which makes it easier to encounter Pals who have the same passive skill as Yakumo.

Several people in the thread were quick to note that Yakumo could save Palworld players lots of time when breeding Pals.

“That partner skill is kinda OP if you get it bred with perfect passive skills you want,” wrote one player.

Another person explained, “This Pal introduces a meta where you can mass breed it to get desired passives for a handful of Pal archetypes… and then go out and capture pals that already have the passives in place.”

Others said they’ve already recognized Yakumo’s potential and fully plan on taking advantage of the possibilities.

“I hatched one of these yesterday and instantly decided it was my next breeding project. Gonna make a mount one and a dps one,” reads one such comment.

Since the Sakurajima Update just launched, players still have to experiment with what Yakumo brings to the table long-term. For now, though, this elemental Pal holds plenty of promise.