How to get & farm High-Quality Pal Oil in Palworld

High-Quality Pal Oil is a vital resource in Palworld for crafting potent firearms. But acquiring this key material isn’t straightforward. Here’s a detailed breakdown of how to make and farm Pal Oil in the game.

One of the most important crafting resources you can find in Palworld is High-Quality Pal Oil as it’s used to produce higher-quality weapons including firearms.

We’ve got everything you need to know about this essential material in Palworld right here, including where to buy it and the best ways to farm it.

POCKETPAIR You can buy or farm High-Quality Pal Oil in Palworld.

How to get High-Quality Pal Oil in Palworld

You can get High-Quality Pal Oil in the game by purchasing it from Wandering Merchants or by catching or killing certain Pals in Palworld.

You have a chance of collecting it from the Pals listed below:

The best Pals to farm High-Quality Pal Oil from are Dumud, Grintale, and Woolipop, as they can be seen roaming around Palpagos Island from early on and they’re not at such high levels.

Where to buy High-Quality Pal Oil in Palworld

Despite there being many Wandering Merchants around Palworld, you can only buy High-Quality Pal Oil from the Wandering Merchant in Duneshelter, in the Dessicated Desert. For anyone who would rather not beat up Pals to get their crafting materials, this is the best way to go.

POCKET PAIR, INC You can buy Pal Oil in Duneshelter in Palworld.

You can buy the material for 300 gold coins a pot from the Wandering Merchant, who’s easy to recognize thanks to his bright red outfit. Using a mount is the recommended way to get to Dueshelter, and you can purchase as many pots of High-Quality Pal Oil from the Merchant as you want.

POCKETPAIR You can purchase Pal Oil from the Wandering Merchant in Duneshelter.

Pals in the area will be over level 30, so make sure you’ve leveled up enough and are well-prepared before you travel to the Dessicated Desert.

Best locations to farm High-Quality Pal Oil

There are a couple of ideal locations to farm High-quality Pal Oil in the game but if you’re just starting, then defeating Woolipops is the best method for you.

These Pals can be found southeast of the Bamboo Groves, near the Sealed Realm of the Swordmaster Fast Travel point. They’ll be relatively easy to defeat compared to other higher-level Pals mentioned on the list above.

POCKET PAIR, INC Many Woolipop can be found on the southeast side of the Bamboo Groves.

Woolipops can be as strong as Level 14, so make sure you’re prepared before engaging them in combat. If you want to be in with a better chance of beating them, we’d recommend having a Dark-type Pal with you as they are weak to Dark-type attacks.

Another method for farming High-Quality Pal Oil -if you’re at a higher level in the game- is to travel to the Twilight Dunes to defeat as many Digtoise and Dumud as you can.

POCKET PAIR, INC You can defeat the Digtoise and Dumud in the Twilight Dunes to farm High-Quality Pal Oil.

Digtoise has a chance to drop up to six High-Quality Pal Oils every time you capture or kill one. They’re found in abundance in this region, and while they can be a tough fight, they should be manageable with a strong enough team.

We recommend bringing a Grass-type Pal like Robinquill. Its attacks are super effective against Digtoise and its Hawk Eye Partner Ability increases the damage of headshots against enemies. Kill enough Digtoise and you’ll be rolling in oil.

Palworld

In the late game, though, players will have access to the Astral Mountains, where they can find Mammorest Crysts. They have a chance to drop High-Quality Pal Oils when you capture or kill one, but they will be very tough to take down.

As a result, it would be wise to bring a Fire-type Pal such as Vanwyrm to both help get you over the ocean to the mountains and to take down the Mammorest Crysts.

It’s important to note that some Pals like Cryolinx have the special Partner Skill ‘Dragon Hunter’, which increases the number of items Dragon Pals drop when defeated, so that could be a chance to go after the Relaxaurus and Relaxaurus Lux from the list if you’re feeling confident enough.

What is High-Quality Pal Oil used for in Palworld? – All recipes

The material’s primary purpose in Palworld is to be used in crafting Polymer, which is a key ingredient in the crafting of guns like the Double-barreled Shotgun, Pump-action Shotgun, Assault Rifle, Rocket Launcher, and more.

Here are all the recipes in the game that require High-Quality Pal Oil:

CATEGORY ITEM INGREDIENTS USE LEVEL TECH REQUIRED Material Polymer – 2 High-Quality Pal Oil Resource required for producing advanced items like weapons Lv. 28 – Production Assembly Line

– Power Generator Production Weapon Assembly Line – 10 High-Quality Pal Oil

– 50 Wood

– 100 Ingot

– 20 Nail Produces weapons and ammunition faster Lv. 32 – Power Generator

– 3 Technology Points Other Witch Cauldron – 15 High-Quality Pal Oil

– 15 Pal Fluids

– 50 Stone

– 50 Ingot Improves Medicine Production efficiency Lv. 32 – 2 Technology Points Pal Gear Grizzbolt’s Minigun – 10 High-Quality Pal Oil

– 75 Paldium Fragment

– 20 Polymer

– 50 Refined Ingot Makes Grizzbolt fire a minigun while being mounted Lv. 40 – Pal Gear Workbench

– 4 Technology Points Pal Gear Mammorest Saddle – 10 High-Quality Pal Oil

– 50 Leather

– 70 Fiber

– 100 Wood

– 60 Paldium Fragmen Saddle for riding Mammorest Lv. 28 – Pal Gear Workbench

– 2 Technology Points Pal Gear Mammorest Cryst Saddle – 12 High-Quality Pal Oil

– 60 Leather

– 84 Fiber

– 120 Wood

– 72 Paldium Fragment Saddle for riding Mammorest Cryst Lv. 45 – Pal Gear Workbench

– 2 Technology Points Pal Gear Mossanda’s Grenade Launcher – 20 High-Quality Pal Oil

– 50 Ingot

– 40 Paldium Fragment Makes Mossanda fire a grenade while being mounted Lv. 24 – Pal Gear Workbench

– 2 Technology Points Pal Gear Mossanda Lux’s Grenade Launcher – 24 High-Quality Pal Oil

– 60 Ingot

– 48 Paldium Fragment Makes Mossanda Lux fire a grenade while being mounted Lv. 25 – Pal Gear Workbench

– 2 Technology Points Weapon Decal Ink – 1 High-Quality Pal Oil

– 1 Pal Fluids Ammo for the Decal Gun Lv. 42 – High Quality Workbench

– Weapon Workbench

– 1 Technology Point Weapon Handgun – 15 High-Quality Pal Oil

– 50 Ingot Standard hangun Lv. 29 – Weapon Workbench

– 3 Technology Points Weapon Legendary Handgun – 100 High-Quality Pal Oil

– 337 Ingot

– 14 Ancient Civilization Parts An improved version of the standard handgun Lv. 29 – Legendary Handgun Schematic

– Weapon Workbench Weapon Makeshift Handgun – 10 High-Quality Pal Oil

– 30 Fiber

– 35 Ingot Single shot handgun created with spare parts. Lv. 25 Single-shot handgun created with spare parts. Weapon Musket – 5 High-Quality Pal Oil

– 30 Wood

– 25 Ingot Old-fashioned and slow muzzle-loaded long gun Lv. 21 Old-fashioned and slow rifle Food Fried Chikipi – 1 High-Quality Pal Oil

– 1 Egg

– 1 Flour

– 1 Chikipi Poultry Juicy poultry that increases work speed and makes SAN decrease slower Lv. 41 – Electric Kitchen

– Power Generator Food Fried Kelpsea – 1 High-Quality Pal Oil

– 1 Egg

– 1 Flour

– 1 Raw Kelpsea Crunchy fried batter that increases DEF by 10% and makes SAN decrease slower Lv. 41 – Electric Kitchen

– Power Generator

