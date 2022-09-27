Twitch drama explained: Complete timeline of shitcamp, gambling, Mizkif, CrazySlick, Sliker & more

September 2022 has offered one of the most drama-filled months Twitch has ever seen. From Shitcamp, to the war on Twitch gambling, to Mizkif and an alleged sexual assault cover-up: Here is a complete timeline of the ongoing events.
Over the past month, Twitch has been plunged into a seemingly endless pool of drama with each day adding to the platform inferno. One story branches into two or three different storylines, with the original bit of drama usually being overshadowed by two streamers feuding over Discord or Twitter.
Saying it’s been a lot to keep up with it would be a gross understatement. Content creators like MoistCr1Tikal and Ludwig have had to make multiple 20-minute long recap videos as, just when you think the drama is over, another entry in the saga rears its ugly head.
In an attempt to help spectators keep up with all of the ongoings happening on and off Twitch during this soap opera, here is a condensed timeline of events starting with a prologue before the onslaught of Dramageddon.
The Prologue – Shitcamp, xQc, and Erobb
Before the real drama began, a few important events happened that would come back as larger issues in the future. These issues revolved around Shitcamp – an event hosted by streamer QTCinderella – and xQc’s lack of involvement thereof.
xQc pulls out of Shitcamp – September 5
- xQc announces not going to Shitcamp at the last minute because fellow streamer Sodapoppin won’t be there
- Hasan call out xQc for bailing at the last minute, starting a feud between the two that would span throughout the duration of the drama
Erobb banned – September 9
- Erobb mysteriously banned from Twitch
- Many viewers and streamers considered this a catalyst for the events to come – Erobb was banned for 30 days for making threats toward a viewer in his chat.
Dramageddon Begins – Twitch is on fire for 10 straight days
September 15 was the last day of “peace” before an endless flood of events would consume the platform. The drama before then was a mere trickle, but from September 16 and on, serious criminal allegations would be levied, bridges would be burnt, and streaming careers would be ended with the entirety of Twitch watching from the sidelines.
xQc & Adept break up – September 16
- xQc announces breakup with Adept, claiming he was forced to choose between his girlfriend or his family.
xQc & Adept quarrel – September 17
- xQc and Adept clash on Twitch in very public breakup feud. Both streamers shouted at one another in front of 150k+ viewers, sparking backlash and endless clips.
- Hasan explains how xQc could have avoided his breakup drama
Sliker accused of scamming – September 18
- ItsSliker accused of scamming friends and fans for $300k+ to fuel gambling addiction, with countless streamers, friends, and fans revealing he had taken money from them under false pretenses.
- Sliker admits to scams and offers tearful apology live on Twitch
- Pokimane and Mizkif demand Twitch ban gambling in viral Tweets
Fallout from Sliker scams, Trainwreck makes bombshell allegation – September 19
- Ludwig & xQc promise to pay back victims of Sliker’s gambling scam, while Trainwreck defends gambling on Twitch
- ItsSliker claims gambling sites offered him sponsorships after his apology
Mizkif vs Trainwreck
- Mizkif hits out at Trainwreck for defending gambling
- Mizkif and Trainwreck take shots at one another on Twitter
- Mizkif says Trainwreck should be banned because of his alleged involvement in “crypto scams”
- Train claims Mizkif covered up sexual assaults – with the help of Maya Higa and MitchJones – to save his friends from being canceled
- Asmongold call out Twitch for not banning ItsSliker
Adrianah Lee makes CrazySlick claims public
- Adrianah Lee goes live on Twitch with sexual assault allegation lobbied at CrazySlick
- This is the alleged assault that Trainwreck accused Mizkif of covering up
- Maya Higa addresses allegations she was sent to downplay Lee’s sexual assault
- She claims she did not downplay Adrianah Lee’s allegations, but admitted she should not have gotten involved because of her status as a popular Twitch streamer
CrazySlick goes missing, old Mizkif DMs leaked – September 20
- IcePoseidon leaks DMs from Mizkif, who allegedly used racial and homophobic slurs
- CrazySlick goes missing, is found hours later
- During this time, Slick purportedly sent ‘goodbye messages’ to his close friends, and Asmongold claims that he hopes Crazy Slick “dies”
- ItsSliker loses Twitch Partner button and subs
- xQc says he actually wants gambling to be banned on Twitch
- Says its because some streamers are “disingenuous” and don’t show the bad side of gambling
- Allegations arise that Trainwreck paid Twitch staff $80k on stream
- Ex-staff member calls actions disgusting
- Trainwreck says they are former Twitch staff and are no longer employed there
- xQc apologizes to Adept for their public argument
- Ludwig & Hasan confront xQc over Shitcamp comments
- xQc admits he used his breakup as an excuse not to go
- Says he just didn’t want to go, overall
Twitch bans gambling
- Twitch bans unregulated gambling sites, but not sports betting, fantasy betting or poker.
Mizkif put on leave from OTK, Twitch cuts sub splits – September 21
- Twitch denies 70/30 split for subscriptions, with all streamers sticking to the 50/50 revenue split
- DrDisrespect slams Twitch as a platform
- Asmongold and Valkyrae blame ads for “killing Twitch” after 70/30 split denial
Mizkif put on leave and makes statement
- Mizkif put on leave by OTK, third party hired to investigate sexual assault cover-up
- Mizkif releases statement on Twitter
- Apologizes for use of slurs
- Confirms CrazySlick has been evicted
- Apologizes to “everyone involved” for his “bad judgment calls”
- Ludwig claims Mizkif can’t be canceled
- CrazySlick caught using Mizkif’s account to hit on girls
- MoistCr1TiKal weighs in, slamming Mizkif for his public apology
Trainwreck on gambling
- Trainwreck plans to continue gambling following Twitch ban
- Trainwreck calls Twitch “corrupt” for banning gambling
Corinna vs Pokimane
- Corinna Kopf criticizes Twitch Gambling ban
- Corrina Kopf calls out Pokimane for promoting gambling
- Pokimane slams Corinna Kopf for promoting “illegal” crypto schemes
JustAMinx accused of blackmail
xQc vs Pokimane – September 22
- xQc claims Pokimane spoke out against gambling for clout
- Pokimane renounces Twitch drama, says she doesn’t want to be involved anymore
The infamous ‘Call’ – September 23
- MitchJones claims Mizkif sent him and Maya to downplay sexual assault
- Emiru defends Mizkif on stream, says he would never try to cover up a sexual assault
- Asmongold admits Twitch drama will make him miss WoW Classic Lich King
- Private Discord call between Mizkif/Trainwreck/Asmongold/xQc/MitchJones/Barry leaked
- Barry alleges that Maya “heavily gaslit” Adrianah Lee into changing her TwitLonger
More Pokimane criticism
- Trainwreck calls Pokimane “one of the most corrupt” streamers on Twitch
- Hasan defends Pokimane after Trainwreck calls her “corrupt”
- Twitch SVP leaves company amid creator Pay Split
JustAMinx responds – September 24
Emiru’s response sparks more drama – September 25
- xQc claims OTK is weaponizing Emiru’s emotional statement
- Mizkif fans “in shambles” in his offline chat, convinced he will never return
- Maya issues final statement, announces indefinite break from online platforms
- CodeMiko announces plans to migrate to YouTube following Twitch sub-split controversy
- Emiru calls CodeMiko “fake as f**k” as she reacts to Mizkif drama
xQc’s final take on Gambling – September 26
As of right now, the drama seems to be finally calming down, with streamers taking breaks and fans getting a breather from the whirlwind of controversy.
But, we’ll continue to update this article as the timeline continues.