Twitch drama explained: Complete timeline of shitcamp, gambling, Mizkif, CrazySlick, Sliker & more

September 2022 has offered one of the most drama-filled months Twitch has ever seen. From Shitcamp, to the war on Twitch gambling, to Mizkif and an alleged sexual assault cover-up: Here is a complete timeline of the ongoing events.

Over the past month, Twitch has been plunged into a seemingly endless pool of drama with each day adding to the platform inferno. One story branches into two or three different storylines, with the original bit of drama usually being overshadowed by two streamers feuding over Discord or Twitter.

Saying it’s been a lot to keep up with it would be a gross understatement. Content creators like MoistCr1Tikal and Ludwig have had to make multiple 20-minute long recap videos as, just when you think the drama is over, another entry in the saga rears its ugly head.

In an attempt to help spectators keep up with all of the ongoings happening on and off Twitch during this soap opera, here is a condensed timeline of events starting with a prologue before the onslaught of Dramageddon.

The Prologue – Shitcamp, xQc, and Erobb

Before the real drama began, a few important events happened that would come back as larger issues in the future. These issues revolved around Shitcamp – an event hosted by streamer QTCinderella – and xQc’s lack of involvement thereof.

xQc pulls out of Shitcamp – September 5

xQc announces not going to Shitcamp at the last minute because fellow streamer Sodapoppin won’t be there

Hasan call out xQc for bailing at the last minute, starting a feud between the two that would span throughout the duration of the drama

Erobb banned – September 9

Erobb mysteriously banned from Twitch Many viewers and streamers considered this a catalyst for the events to come – Erobb was banned for 30 days for making threats toward a viewer in his chat.



Dramageddon Begins – Twitch is on fire for 10 straight days

September 15 was the last day of “peace” before an endless flood of events would consume the platform. The drama before then was a mere trickle, but from September 16 and on, serious criminal allegations would be levied, bridges would be burnt, and streaming careers would be ended with the entirety of Twitch watching from the sidelines.

xQc & Adept break up – September 16

xQc announces breakup with Adept, claiming he was forced to choose between his girlfriend or his family.

xQc & Adept quarrel – September 17

Sliker accused of scamming – September 18

Fallout from Sliker scams, Trainwreck makes bombshell allegation – September 19

Mizkif vs Trainwreck

Adrianah Lee makes CrazySlick claims public

Adrianah Lee goes live on Twitch with sexual assault allegation lobbied at CrazySlick This is the alleged assault that Trainwreck accused Mizkif of covering up

Maya Higa addresses allegations she was sent to downplay Lee’s sexual assault She claims she did not downplay Adrianah Lee’s allegations, but admitted she should not have gotten involved because of her status as a popular Twitch streamer



CrazySlick goes missing, old Mizkif DMs leaked – September 20

Twitch bans gambling

Twitch bans unregulated gambling sites, but not sports betting, fantasy betting or poker.

Mizkif put on leave from OTK, Twitch cuts sub splits – September 21

Mizkif put on leave and makes statement

Trainwreck on gambling

Corinna vs Pokimane

JustAMinx accused of blackmail

xQc vs Pokimane – September 22

The infamous ‘Call’ – September 23

Private Discord call between Mizkif/Trainwreck/Asmongold/xQc/MitchJones/Barry leaked Barry alleges that Maya “heavily gaslit” Adrianah Lee into changing her TwitLonger



More Pokimane criticism

JustAMinx responds – September 24

Emiru’s response sparks more drama – September 25

xQc’s final take on Gambling – September 26

As of right now, the drama seems to be finally calming down, with streamers taking breaks and fans getting a breather from the whirlwind of controversy.

But, we’ll continue to update this article as the timeline continues.