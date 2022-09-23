Emiru defends Mizkif with emotional response to OTK investigation: “No way he knew”

Twitch star Emiru offered a tearful defense of fellow OTK member and housemate Mizkif after he was suspended pending an investigation into his involvement in covering up sexual assault claims against Slick.

One True King (OTK) officially placed cofounder Mizkif “on leave” from the org on September 21.

The move came as the company hired a third-party investigator to look into his involvement in covering up sexual harassment against his roommate Slick.

Now, fellow OTK member and Mizkif’s roommate Emiru openly commented on the situation for the first time and ended up defending Mizkif over the allegations.

Emiru Emiru has over 1 million followers on Twitch.

Emiru emotional during Mizkif defense

The 24-year-old streamer went live on September 22 and talked about the Mizkif situation.

“You guys know I’ve lived with Miz for ten months and I’ve hung out with him every day since I got here. The Miz that I know would never know the full story and just let that happen. There’s just no way that he knew, I’m sorry. That’s just not the person that I know.”

Fighting back tears she finished, “He has always been there for me whenever something horrible happened to me without even having to ask.”

Emiru joined OTK in January 2022 and moved into Mizkif’s streamer house, and the pair have been tight ever since both streaming together on Twitch as well as hanging out off-stream.

As the two streamers formed a close personal friendship, Emiru couldn’t imagine he’d help cover up a sexual assault.