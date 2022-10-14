Ludwig calls for Twitch to ban Sliker after paying back all of his victims

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

Ludwig has revealed that he and a group of others have successfully paid back all of Sliker’s victims, and now he’s pushing for Twitch to ban the streamer.

Back in September 2022, a variety of Twitch streamers and fans of Sliker came out with accusations that he scammed them out of money, claiming that he would pay them back in the future.

Shortly after, Ludwig and xQc went on record promising that they would work together to repay everyone that was owed money, totaling up to nearly $250,000.

Ludwig tweeted on October 14 that they’ve officially paid back everybody affected by Sliker’s actions and is pushing for Twitch to ban him from the platform.

Ludwig calls for Twitch to ban Sliker after repaying victims

In his tweet, Ludwig reveals that they’ve successfully paid back the victims of Sliker’s scam with a total of $243,653.40 sent.

He also gave thanks to those involved, including xQc, Slime, and Wojito — OTK’s project manager.