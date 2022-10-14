EntertainmentEntertainment

Ludwig calls for Twitch to ban Sliker after paying back all of his victims

YouTube: Mogul Mail

Ludwig has revealed that he and a group of others have successfully paid back all of Sliker’s victims, and now he’s pushing for Twitch to ban the streamer.

Back in September 2022, a variety of Twitch streamers and fans of Sliker came out with accusations that he scammed them out of money, claiming that he would pay them back in the future.

Shortly after, Ludwig and xQc went on record promising that they would work together to repay everyone that was owed money, totaling up to nearly $250,000.

Ludwig tweeted on October 14 that they’ve officially paid back everybody affected by Sliker’s actions and is pushing for Twitch to ban him from the platform.

In his tweet, Ludwig reveals that they’ve successfully paid back the victims of Sliker’s scam with a total of $243,653.40 sent.

He also gave thanks to those involved, including xQc, Slime, and Wojito — OTK’s project manager.

On top of paying everyone the money that they were scammed out of, the YouTube star is calling for Twitch to “do its job” and ban him entirely from the platform.

Sliker’s partnership status and subscribe button both disappeared from his Twitch channel on September 20, just two days after the scamming allegations came to light, but at the time of writing, he’s still able to stream.

Sliker has not been active on any of his platforms since the days after the accusations surfaced, and it is unknown if he will ever return.

