Twitch staff slammed for taking $80,000 Trainwreck payment live on stream

Twitch employees have been branded “disgusting” after a clip showed employees accepting crypto payments of up to $80,000 from popular streamer Trainwreck.

This comes in the midst of a social media storm for Twitch as the company is being urged to ban gambling completely from their website, following the story of Slicker scamming other creators to fund his gambling problem. He later admitted to the wrongdoing.

A video has gone viral on Twitter from user ostonox, showing Trainwreck making payments live on stream to Twitch employees.

They condemned the action and doubled down on the viral campaign for Twitch to stop gambling, as Train is one of the most well-known gambling streamers on the Amazon-owned platform.

Trainwreck sending Twitch staff over $50,000 on stream

Ostonox said: “It does strike me as weird that @Twitch staff are in Trainwreckstv’s chat and accepting $50,000 in crypto from him.

“It must be hard to see clearly when deciding whether to regulate the person that just paid near your entire salary in one bitcoin transaction.”

In the clip, Train says he sent $50,000 to Twitch employee Pepegafish and then Rellim, amounting to $80,000. As soon as the money was received it appears they left the stream immediately.

In the replies, ostonox said: “It shows that he’s willing to pay staff members, Twitch staff are willing to accept those payments, and that he’s confident enough to do this live on stream.”

Ex-Twitch employee slams staff as “disgusting”

A member of the founding Twitch team – no longer working for the company – djWHEAT responded to the drama on Twitter, stating that he doesn’t put the blame at Trainwreck’s door on this occasion.

He said: “Speaking as a former Twitch staff, not only is this absolutely disgusting, but it is 100% in violation of Amazon Business Conduct & Ethics Policy.

“Not Train’s fault (it’s not his job to police the ethics of Twitch), but absolutely the employee’s for asking/accepting payment.”

Twitch has not yet commented publicly on the matter.