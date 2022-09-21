EntertainmentEntertainment

Crazyslick caught using Mizkif’s account to hit on FaZe Kalei

On September 21, FaZe Kalei revealed information potentially indicating streamer Crazyslick was using Mizkif’s account in an attempt to hit on her. The message reveals Crazyslick asking Kalei on Mizkif’s account to message Slick directly, and that he thinks she’s cute.

September 2022 has been full of news regarding Crazyslick, who went missing after sexual assault accusations. It’s unclear exactly where he went or why he went missing, but Crazyslick was found safe about 20 hours after his initial disappearance.

While pondering the news on Crazyslick, streamer FaZe Kalei ‘Kalei’ Renay remembers an interesting message she received from Matthew ‘Mizkif’ Rinaudo late into the night. Kalei believes she caught Crazyslick invading Mizkif’s Twitch account.

Crazyslick hacked Mizkif’s Twitch Account

“Oh that’s right! Mizkif followed me on stream, it was like four o’clock in the morning and I was playing Minecraft.”

Kalei received multiple texts from Crazyslick previously as well, where he drops by her stream and asks for dms.

The messages directly from Crazyslick read: “this girl cute wtf. dm me twitr, dm me twitr idiot. ur pissing me off.”

Crazyslick continues on by writing multiple texts of the same nature targeting Kalei.

While looking through messages from Mizkif alongside Crazyslick, Kalei connects the dots. She believes Crazyslick was the one on Miskif’s account.

The Twitch chat log she brings up from Mizkif starts with Mizkif texting “yo my friend slick thinks ur cute can u msg him.”

Mizkif texts Kalei again, disoriented by the initial text. “Why am I following you. I don’t follow you.”

Mizkif just assumes he was drunk during the time – but Kalei blames Crazyslick, believing he had hacked Mizkif’s account late in the night.

