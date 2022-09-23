Asmongold admits Twitch drama could delay his stream schedule for WoW Lich King Classic

Twitch star Asmongold revealed that the current drama surrounding his organization OTK might force him to miss the release of WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic.

Twitch was set ablaze with drama on September 21 when Mizkif was placed “on leave” from streaming org OTK.

The group that Mizkif is originally a cofounder of announced they’d hired a third-party investigator to look into sexual harassment claims from streamer Adrianna Lee against Miz’s roommate Slick, as well as homophobic and racist remarks from Mizkif which had resurfaced.

As the investigation continues, fellow OTK cofounder Asmongold has now revealed the situation could cause him to miss the launch of World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King Classic.

Asmongold could miss WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic release

The 31-year-old streamer revealed on September 23 that the current drama engulfing OTK could put his streams on his main channel on pause for quite some time.

“Going to be honest, with everything going on I can’t confirm if I’ll be back to my main stream by Wrath release. Don’t want to let you guys down, but I have other people I need to make sure I don’t let down either.”

Asmongold is the biggest World of Warcraft streamer on Twitch, and him missing the launch of arguably the most beloved expansion of all time would be major for the platform.

The Texas-based streamer shared his appreciation for his fans for their patience and said, “Thank you for understanding, you all have given me so much support.”

With just a few days away from launch, it’s entirely possible Asmongold misses the release of Wrath after all.