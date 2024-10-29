Asmongold apologizes for past behavior and wants to change tone of future streams

Asmongold has revealed plans to change up his Twitch content in major ways and apologized for a previous comment during his first stream following a two-week ban from the platform.

During his October 14 stream, Asmongold was banned for his comments about Palestine. A clip of his statement quickly took over social media, sparking backlash from fellow creators and fans alike. Not long after, the OTK co-founder was banned from Twitch for 14 days.

Asmongold returned on Tuesday, October 29, and began his first broadcast back by having a conversation with his viewers. During his stream, a viewer asked whether his return would mark a new era of his content.

“I don’t know about completely new era, I don’t know about that. I think in a lot of cases I want to do a lot of the same stuff,” he said. “I don’t really want to change or do anything totally different or anything like that. At the same time, I think it’s about changing the tone and the vibes of the stream more than anything.”

This isn’t the first time Asmon has mentioned changing the overall tone of his stream, either. In an apology video following his ban, the streamer said he wants to create a more fun and positive experience for his viewers.

He explained that he’s devolved into the “worst version” of himself over the last few years, and lashed out about several situations and people that he shouldn’t have.

Back in August, he slammed the Esports Streamer of the Year award that was given to Twitch streamer Riversgg, saying it was only given to her over IShowSpeed or Kai Cenat because she’s a woman.

“I’m salty that it was obviously a diversity pick because she’s a woman. And everybody knows it. It should have been Speed or Kai or like three other people,” he said. “It’s f**king obnoxious.”

During his return stream, Asmongold apologized for making those comments.

“I was totally an a*shole about that. I was completely wrong. I was a massive d*ckhead. I should have never said that,” he said. “I should have never said that.”

The tone of his stream isn’t the only thing he wants to do now that he’s returned from being banned, either. Asmon revealed that he wants to do an IRL stream – something he hasn’t done in the past.

“I talked to Esfand and Nick about [going to the Middle East] last night. Thinking probably about this time, somewhere around now, next year. I think it’s going to be f**king insane,” he said.

Although his ban was just 14 days, Asmongold remained busy the whole time as he worked to clean his house, sharing progress pictures in the process.