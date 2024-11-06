Amouranth concerned Twitch controversies could impact retirement plans

Streamer and model Amouranth has shared an update on her ultimate career goals, but admits Twitch’s drama could impact her long-term plans.

Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has been one of the biggest female streamers for years, even after deciding to sign with Kick despite seeing plenty of success on Twitch.

The model has frequently boasted about her business ventures, using her massive income through streaming and content creation to buy gas stations, land, and countless side hustles like launching her own beer.

On November 5, during an election stream with Destiny and Dancantstream, Siragusa was asked about her career goals of owning a ranch and using her wealth to open an animal sanctuary.

“Is there a dollar amount you have in mind, or are you trying to optimize for all your revenue?” Destiny asked.

Previously, Amouranth has said she plans to retire once her passive income becomes greater than her active income, or if her investments get to the point where they dwarf anything she does actively, like streaming.

According to Amouranth, while she doesn’t have a dollar amount in mind, her current strategy is all about “taking advantage of the opportunity while it’s still here.”

“We’ve seen a lot of moves happen in social media lately. Who knows what’s going to happen in the next five years in the digital space,” she added. When asked to specify, she pointed to Twitch’s ongoing drama with content. “All the advertiser-type stuff, blowback to Twitch, et cetera.”

The creator was making a cheeky reference to the man next to her, Dancantstream, as he’s been actively urging viewers to contact advertisers to stop working with Twitch.

The Amazon-owned platform has been under a lot of scrutiny lately for certain types of content on its platform. Twitch’s CEO, Dan Clancy, even faced calls from Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres to “stop popularizing those who popularize antisemitism.”

Clancy retorted by issuing a statement reaffirming that antisemitism and islamaphobia have no place on Twitch.

While Amouranth admits that she has “no idea” what the future is going to look like for content, she’s not the only one planning for Twitch’s potential demise.

Last month, Rumble’s CEO Chris Pavlovski predicted Twitch will be shut down or sold-off within two years.