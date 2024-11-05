xQc reveals insane amount of money he’s lost while gambling

xQc has become known for his controversial gambling streams, where he’s seen betting millions of dollars. He has now revealed the total amount of money he’s lost to gambling during his appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast.

Gambling on stream has long been a contentious talking point. While gambling has been banned on Twitch, instances of content creators still doing so are reported often.

xQc, who streams across both Twitch and Kick thanks to a lucrative non-exclusive deal, has been open about participating in gambling. He recently told his viewers to steer away from putting their own money into betting.

During his appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast that was posted on November 4, xQc opened up about his gambling habits and specifically revealed how much money he’s lost while gambling.

“Dude, how much money do you think you’ve lost gambling? In totality?” Logan Paul asked.

xQc is seen hiding behind one of his hands, while saying: “Oh, man. That’s a hard topic, because if you say a number, the scales doesn’t make sense.”

MrBeast then suddenly walked in behind him and said “Eight figures or nine,” which Logan turned into a question for the Kick streamer.

“How much is that?” he asked, and Logan clarified tens of millions or hundreds of million of dollars..

“Okay, it’s not in the hundreds, right? But it’s in the early nine figures,” xQc revealed.

“Well you have to think about what you’ve played, you’ve probably played close to $2million. How much have you played?” co-host Mike Majlak asked.

“Okay, the loss is over $100 million, right,” xQc revealed, shocking the hosts. “Im a diligent gambler, it’s gambling so the pays are really high, okay? But I’m dumb, okay, so yeah, I gamble a lot.”

He has previously urged his viewers not to gamble just because he is. While wrapping up his September 12 stream, he said: “Don’t gamble, don’t be dumb. Do not put your money on any gambling devices or platforms” and even slammed it for being “dogs****.”

He then finished up by stating just, “because I do it… don’t do it.”

While the streamer claimed in 2023 that he was done with gambling after a massive $5 million payout in Las Vegas, the content creator is still often betting on stream.