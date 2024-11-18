xQc & Pirate Software debunk Twitch “adpocalyse” worries

Streaming stars Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel and Pirate Software have dismissed claims that there is an “adpocalyse” happening on Twitch, noting that it is only affecting certain streamers.

Over the past few weeks, Twitch has been under fire on a few different fronts. That has included banning Asmongold, making changes towards VTuber models, and unbanning previously banned streamers like Sneako.

Much more recently, however, the Amazon-owned platform has reportedly been hit by advertisers walking away. Blame has been passed around a few different streamers, with many claiming that political comments are the main reason why.

Article continues after ad

However, a number of streamers have started to fight back against these claims, including xQc. The Twitch and KICK star said that the advertiser change isn’t affecting every streamer on the platform, only a select few.

“Guys, this is brain rot, chat. The adpocalypse is not happening. It is not real,” he said, responding to a video from Ludwig.

Article continues after ad

“People that engage with tags and politics have a higher risk thing, right? It’s like the naked people, the naked people on stream. They use tags and stuff that is less-monetized and they use tags that might give them less revenue. It is what it is.”

Article continues after ad

His stance was also backed up by Pirate Software, who noted that his ferret rescue project runs solely off ad revenue and that hasn’t changed.

“There is no adpocalyse going on. Yeah, there is no adpocalyse happening. None of our ad revenue has changed, none of the ad revenue of any streamer I know has changed,” he said.

“I know that there was some problems with certain tags that were on Twitch that people were talking about, but none of our s*it has had problems. None of it.”

Article continues after ad

As noted, streamers have reported that their channels are being demonetized for using tags representing their own countries.

Article continues after ad

Twitch has, as of yet, responded to those changes.