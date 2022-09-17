Hasan explains how xQc could have avoided Adept breakup drama

Twitch streamer HasanAbi weighed in on how fellow streamer xQc could have avoided the brunt of the drama surrounding his breakup with Adept.

Popular Twitch streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has currently been embroiled in drama after pulling out of QTCinderella’s Shitcamp 2022 event and his now-public breakup with fellow streamer Adept.

Prior to announcing his breakup as the reason for skipping Shitcamp 2022, streamers like Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker publicly called out xQc for “bailing” on the event last minute.

Now, after learning about xQc and Adept’s breakup, Hasan has spoken out about how he believes xQc could have avoided the drama he finds himself in.

Hasan speaks about xQc drama

During a recent stream, Hasan explained that he thought xQc could have handled the situation better in hindsight.

Speaking hypothetically, Hasan said, “We’re now in a different universe where xQc says ‘Hey, my bad for not showing up last second. I had some f*cking family issues going on.”

Hasan goes on to clarify that this way, the streamer didn’t even need to publicly mention the fact that he and Adept broke up and that his fellow streamers would have understood his absence.

“Everyone is understanding. Everyone says ‘Aw man, that sucks. That’s so sad. We understand. We love you. xqcL'”

Hasan mentions this could have spared xQc and plenty of other creators, including himself, a lot of drama, had he approached the situation this way instead.

“A universe where I’m not like, ‘Yo that’s really f*cked up that you didn’t show up last second and then literally said ‘Oh I’m not showing up because…’ He was rushing to find any reason whatsoever, and he chose the worst possible reason.”

Hasan then read out and agree with a chat comment which said that xQc would have been treated exactly how other streamers who pulled out of the event were treated.

“Exactly. None of this drama would have f*cking happened. None of this would have happened. He wouldn’t have had to come out and defend himself by openly stating that he and Adept have broken up…”