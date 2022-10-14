Amouranth’s OnlyFans gets hacked again after $900,000 withdrawal attempt

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at [email protected]

Twitch and OnlyFans star Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa says that her OF account was hacked just a day after an attempted $900,000 theft.

Amouranth has made a successful career out of streaming on Twitch, but she has also built up an incredible amount of wealth via her OnlyFans account.

In July, the star revealed how much income she was raking in via only fans, making as much as $1.5 million a month, and total earnings of over $33 million.

With such a vast income via her biggest platform, it’s unsurprising that someone would attempt to hack and siphon off some of that income. What is surprising is how quickly it has happened again.

Amouranth’s OnlyFans hacked again

On October 12, a hacker breached Amouranth’s OnlyFans account and attempted to make a very large withdrawal of $900,000. However, the hacker was unable to add their own bank information because it could not be verified, which led to the streamer being notified.

When she shared the breach, Amouranth noted that there are certain limitations on how often and at what amount she is able to withdraw funds from her account, so she does a special withdrawal each quarter.

With all that money still in her account and the first hacker still presumably at large, it seemed inevitable that there would be another attempt.

Amouranth shared a tweet on October 14 that showed another attempted breach, the second hack in two days.

The reason “Known fraudster” along with Siragusa’s description makes it seem that this is the same hacker, but it is possible that this is another flagged account.

While it is good to see that OnlyFans is securing her account, fans are hopeful that the perpetrator will be caught and brought to justice in due time.