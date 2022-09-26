xQc admits Twitch gambling was “wrong” but won’t fake being sorry

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has admitted that his gambling streams were “wrong” but he doesn’t care all that much like some other streamers.

While gambling has always had a home on Twitch through the Poker and Casino categories, it has increasingly been a controversial topic over the last few years.

The controversy initially started over in-game loot boxes and skin gambling, but has progressed far beyond that as many big-name streamers have picked up partnerships with online crypto casinos.

There have been calls for Twitch to outright ban gambling streams, and while they have cracked down on broadcasts revolving around a number of these online casinos, streams are still allowed for poker and sports betting.

xQc admits gambling streams were “wrong”

xQc was one of the big streamers to pick up a partnership with one of these sites, and he’s routinely come under fire for doing so.

It happened again during his September 26 stream, as the former Overwatch pro admitted that the streams weren’t all that great. “If I know it’s wrong and I decide to do wrong, I don’t give a f*ck if people say it’s wrong. I don’t ask people to back up my dog sh*t,” xQc said.

“They want it both ways. They want to do something wrong but not be called out for doing something wrong. But then if they get called out too much, then they backtrack it. I don’t do none of that sh*t. I knew gamba was wrong, gamba is wrong, I did gamba. People complained, I didn’t give a f*ck, how is that hard to understand?”

While xQc may say he didn’t care about the backlash, he did make changes to his streams at the time – including the removal of his referral code.

With these streams now being banned by Twitch, and calls remaining for the platform to outlaw even more sites, it remains to be seen if they’ll ever make a return.