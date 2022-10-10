Mizkif “very confident” in OTK investigation after sexual assault coverup allegations

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

Mizkif has claimed he’s “very confident” in OTK’s ongoing investigation following allegations that claimed he helped to cover up a sexual assault.

In mid-September 2022, Twitch imploded with various drama between some of the platform’s top creators.

Amidst that drama arose allegations that claimed Mizkif had helped to cover up Crazyslick purportedly sexually assaulting a woman. Since then, OTK has placed Mizkif on leave from the organization as they brought in a law firm to investigate the matter.

Mizkif went live on his channel for the first time since the allegations surfaced on October 10, and said that he’s “very confident” in the investigation.

Mizkif “very confident” in OTK investigation by law firm

During the stream, he explained that the allegations are not “just Twitch drama” and that there is a law firm investigating the matter, making it a legal issue that he’s not allowed to talk about.

Mizkif mentioned again that he is not a part of OTK in any form, and isn’t even allowed to speak to the company’s management.

When asked how he feels about the investigation, he said that he’s “very confident” in the law firm.

(Topic starts at 53:37 in VOD)

Mizkif also went on to explain that CrazySlick has been kicked out of his house, and isn’t allowed to return.

That’s all he had to say about the situation, so fans will have to wait to see what comes out in the future – and if Mizkif will ever be reinitiated into OTK in the position that he was in before.

