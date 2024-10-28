xQc says he’d “fire everybody” at Twitch for having “no consistency” with bans

xQc hit out at Twitch staff over the platform’s ‘inconsistency’ with how it enforces bans and said that if he was in charge, he’d fire everyone who works at the site.

Twitch has been facing quite a lot of heat lately when it comes to controversial content and certain creators not being held to the same standards.

Now, Felix ‘xQc‘ Lengyel has weighed in on the drama while watching a video about Twitch staff and was baffled when a fan asked “what did Twitch do wrong?”

Frustrated, the Kick streamer shot back sarcastically asking, “what did they not do wrong?”

“They’re allowing bullsh*t rhetoric, unhinged sh*t on their platform. They’re being biased about who they ban and who they don’t,” he added. “They have no consistency at all across the board. That’s a problem. It’s always been a problem and it always probably will be a problem.”

Lengyel then took issue with people who think the issue comes down to Twitch laying off employees, mocking in a faux crying voice, “people are losing their jobs, oh no! Amazon so rude!”

According to xQc, if it were up to him, Twitch shouldn’t be employing people with biased agendas and doesn’t want those individuals working on the platform.

“Bro, if this is the type of employee they have, I would get in there and fire everybody and I would put Moderation GPT 4.0, b*tch, I don’t give a f**k!”

xQc’s remarks come as the Amazon-owned platform has come under heavy scrutiny throughout October.

Devin Nash warned that the site would face an “adpocalypse” if it didn’t ban all controversial content, including political broadcasts.

Rumble’s CEO Chris Pavlovski even predicted that Twitch would either shut down or be sold within the next two years as the site continues to lose money despite having an annual revenue of $2 billion.