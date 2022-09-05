Hasan slams xQc for “bailing” on QTCinderella’s Shitcamp event

Twitch streamer Hasan has slammed xQc in a series of tweets after The Juicer announced he was not going to QTCinderella’s Shitcamp event last minute.

On August 30, QTCinderella announced that Shitcamp 2022 will take place September 5-8 with a wide variety of popular creators scheduled to participate.

xQc announced that he wasn’t attending Shitcamp despite being on the roster, and quickly hit out at viewers who continued asking The Juicer to make an appearance.

Now, Hasan has taken to Twitter to slam the Twitch star for his decisions in a series of tweets about the creator.

Hasan slams xQc for bailing on Shitcamp

On September 5, Hasan took to his alternate Twitter account to share his thoughts about xQc.

“xQc bailing last second on Shitcamp is obviously bad, QT busted her a** for the event & spent a lot of her own money to make content for everyone. I think him claiming it’s because Soda’s not coming & that the event will somehow be bad is unfathomably awful,” he said.

“I’m sure there’s more to it and I don’t want it clouding an otherwise fun event amongst friends. Just feels icky to carelessly sh*t on something someone else worked hard on EVEN IF you had legitimate reasons to bail beyond wanting to do gambling streams.”

In a third tweet, Hasan explained that he was excited to see xQc and is still stoked to be a part of the event.

This isn’t the first time Hasan went after xQc recently. He called out The Juicer in June 2022 for promoting crypto gambling after the Twitch star placed him low on a tier list — although the duo buried the hatchet just weeks later.

xQc hasn’t responded to the comments from Hasan at the time of writing, but we’ll be sure to update this article if he does.