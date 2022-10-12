Adriana Chechik reveals injuries worse than expected after TwitchCon foam pit accident

Calum is Dexerto's UK Editor, based in Scotland. Joining Dexerto in 2017, Calum has years of experience covering esports, gaming and online entertainment, and now leads the team to deliver the best coverage in these areas. An expert on all things Twitch and gaming influencers, he also knows a number of games inside out, including Apex Legends, CS:GO and Call of Duty. You can contact Calum at [email protected]

Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik has had successful surgery following her injury at TwitchCon, caused by jumping into a foam pit at the event. However, she has revealed the true extent of her injuries is worse than originally thought.

Chechik had been attending the event in San Diego along with countless other streamers, brands, and fans. A foam pit, set up for jousting, was available for attendees, and run at the Lenovo / Intel booth.

However, a number of injuries resulted from this pit, believed to be too shallow, lacking foam cubes, and on top of hard concrete. Chechik’s injuries were most severe, confirming soon after that her back was broken in two places.

Adriana injuries confirmed following surgery

On October 12, Chechik updated fans to confirm that the surgery had been successful, but more fusions “than expected” were required.

“Bones completely crushed & nerve damage to my bladder, hopefully I’ll be able to pee again in the near future.”

She also confirmed that for the time being, she will require a catheter.

The circumstances around the foam pit are still coming to light. Participants had to sign a waiver before using it, but legal professionals have publicly stated that if the injuries were a result of negligence on the organizer’s part, the waiver would not cover them.

Injury lawyer “AttorneyTom” on YouTube states that the foam pit is “the definition of negligent design.”

There is also confusion over who exactly would be deemed at fault, with the venue, Twitch itself, Lenovo, and Intel all implicated.

Another woman who was injured in the pit dislocated her knee, and was resigned to a wheelchair for the rest of the event. The foam pit was closed at around midday on Sunday, the final day of TwitchCon.