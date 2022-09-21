Trainwreck calls out “corrupt” Twitch after gambling ban

Popular streamer Trainwreck has called out Twitch as “corrupt” after they announced that the ban on gambling wouldn’t affect sports betting.

Over the last few months, Trainwreck has been under scrutiny for his gambling streams.

Just hours after Sliker apologized for “scamming” fans out of hundreds of thousands of dollars to fund his gambling habit, streamers began calling for a ban on the form of entertainment.

Trainwreck hit back at those streamers, claiming that Twitch needs to ban individual creators instead. However, Twitch revealed on September 20 that they will be issuing a policy change around gambling.

Train took to Twitter the next day, calling the platform “corrupt” for not including sports betting in their policy announcement just days after Amazon signed a partnership with popular sports betting app DraftKings.

Train calls out “corrupt” Twitch after gambling ban

On September 21, Trainwreck posted a series of tweets about the recent ban.

“The inconsistency to not ban sports betting is corruption considering the fact you have your hands in the $13B NFL deal cookie jar,” he said. “[and] The fact you virtue signaling streamers act like you care about “gambling” are silent when it’s 100x the market & more prevalent are just as corrupt.”

In a reply to another user, Train elaborated on his thoughts.

He explained: “banning other forms of gambling while keeping the most prevalent form of it that gets them paid is a f**king joke and a mistake, instead, they should’ve banned the people who do it wrong & in a predatory, non-transparent fashion.”

In a third tweet, Train went on to call other streamers “f*cking hypocrites.”

It was announced on September 13, just days before the gambling ban, that Amazon partnered up with DraftKings as a “sponsor and exclusive pregame odds provider” for Thursday Night Football on Prime Video.

In the announcement, it was revealed that TNF will contain DraftKings integrations during the pregame, including “odds and additional sports betting insights.”

While that partnership isn’t directly integrated with Twitch, Amazon has owned the platform since 2014.