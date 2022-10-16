Amouranth reveals she’s married and is being abused by husband in concerning Twitch stream

Joe is a writer for Dexerto, with a focus on Call of Duty, FIFA, Apex Legends and Rainbow Six Siege. When not writing about video games, you can find him playing them, reading about an obscure piece of history or lamenting Leeds United. You can contact him at [email protected]

Twitch streamer Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has revealed her marriage and the abuse she suffers from her husband in a concerning livestream on October 15.

Warning: some readers may find aspects of the following article distressing.

Amouranth is one of the biggest names on the social internet, regularly attracting thousands of viewers to her JustChatting and gaming Twitch streams.

However, an October 15 livestream became a deeply concerning broadcast as Siragusa revealed she is stuck in a toxic and abusive marriage.

The VOD of the stream in question is not accessible on Amouranth’s Twitch channel but clips have been circulating on various social media sites, showing the streamer emotionally discuss the abuse she has endured, and continues to be subject to.

She made a series of allegations against her husband, including that he has threatened to kill her dogs, controls her finances, forces her to stream and that he will leave her with little money.

One clip shows the streamer asking her husband why he said he was going to kill her dogs, to which a male voice replies: “Leave the house”, before becoming irate, abusive and accusing her of lying.

A second clip revealed text messages between Amouranth and her husband.

In the messages, Amouranth is regularly insulted and called a “dumb f**k”, as well as threatened frequently.

A series of responses claim to be dumping her luggage because she is not doing as instructed, while others call her streams “garbage”.

In the stream, she also pledged to break up with her husband and said that her being single is “about to be true”. It comes after he allegedly demanded that she pretend to be single and commit to hot tub streams.

She also claimed she has not previously disclosed her marriage as a result of her husband’s instructions. He allegedly told her it would ruin their “business model”, hence it was kept under wraps.

The stream ended abruptly after an unseen female voice asked whether she had taken her medication.

Naturally, many fans are concerned about Siragusa and her wellbeing. Many also praised her bravery for sharing the abuse she has suffered.

If you’re suffering from domestic abuse, contact information for help is below: