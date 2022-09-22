Pokimane says she’s “appalled” by current Twitch drama: “I don’t wanna be involved”

Pokimane claims she’s “appalled” by the drama happening on Twitch, saying she wants to distance herself from other streamers and focus on creating content.

Twitch is currently rife with drama as the platform recently placed restrictions on gambling streams and denied streamers a 70/30 subscriber revenue split — something that’s dividing the site’s viewer base and broadcasters, alike.

However, other issues have also cropped up in the Twitch scene amid these changes, such as popular streamer Sliker admitting to borrowing thousands of dollars from friends and fans to sate a gambling addiction.

On top of this, Twitch star Mizkif is currently stepping away from OTK, a group he co-founded, amid allegations of purportedly covering up accusations of sexual assault toward another broadcaster.

Pokimane “doesn’t wanna be involved” in Twitch drama

As a result, one of the platform’s biggest streamers, Pokimane, says she wants to distance herself from some of her fellow creators as the drama continues to escalate.

“I don’t really know how to answer people that are asking me about my thoughts on anyone, or if I’m homies with certain people or whatever,” she said in a recent broadcast.

“To be honest with you, at this point I’m appalled by so many things. I just don’t wanna be involved in anything, really. I wanna be homies with my OTV friends and stream sometimes and vlog and post s**t, but the Twitch scene, it’s a lot. Jesus Christ.”

Pokimane has previously given her thoughts on Twitch’s gambling streams, arguing that the site should outright ban such content following Sliker’s viral confession.

She’s also been getting into a bit of a spat with fellow streamer Corinna Kopf, who claimed Pokimane was “promoting gambling” in one of her older YouTube videos, where another streamer was seen gambling in the background on her monitor.

Although Poki clapped back at Corinna for her comments and offered her a job as an editor on her video team, it looks like the most-followed woman on Twitch wants to take a step back from the site’s community amid the ongoing drama.