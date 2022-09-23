Trainwreck calls Pokimane “one of the most corrupt” figures on Twitch

During a private Discord call with Mizkif and Asmongold, Trainwreck claimed that Pokimane was the “one of the most corrupt” streamers on Twitch after she spoke poorly of Train on a call the day prior.

Following a feud on Twitter between Trainwreck and Mizkif, allegations came to light that claimed Mizkif had orchestrated cover-ups for various sexual assaults. The most notable is a situation involving Mizkif’s best friend CrazySlick and a female streamer named Adrianah Lee.

These allegations led to Trainwreck, Mizkif, Asmongold, and more joining a private Discord call in order to talk through what was being alleged. But Mizkif and Train also took time to air their beef with one another, as they have taken shots at each other over social media quite frequently.

Trainwreck airs issues with Pokimane during leaked call

Toward the beginning of the leaked call between the streamer conglomerate, Train called out Mizkif for allegedly “destroying his character” on stream with Pokimane. However, Mizkif denied he was involved in the discussion, saying Pokimane was the one saying negative things about Train.

Mizkif said, “Poki went nuts on you. I did not. I literally was staying quiet that whole time.” This came after Mizkif claimed that Pokimane “goes harder” on Train than he does.

Amongold, acting as a mediator during the call, spoke up to say, “I don’t know why y’all collaborate with them. The second that you look bad, they will turn on you.”

This prompted Train to respond with, “No s**t. That’s what Poki does. Poki is one of the most corrupt figures on Twitch.” Train was then stopped by Miz and Asmon as they felt he was going on a tangent.

(Topic begins at 7:41:03)

Later in the conversation, Train claimed that Pokimane, Hasan, and Mizkif cater to an audience of people that “don’t want to take responsibility.”

Train stated, “When someone offers them up a scapegoat and they don’t want to take responsibility, because that’s a very rare trait in this world, you cater to them because it gives you the most money, attention, and clout.”

This led Mizkif to apologize. “I’m sorry. I hope you and I can have a clean slate. I don’t want problems. If you ever see or hear me saying anything from this point on s**ting on you… I am completely in the wrong, and I’m sorry.”