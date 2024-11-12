xQc responds to not being nominated for 2024 Streamer of the Year award

Streaming star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has weighed in on not being nominated for Streamer of the Year in QTCinderella’s annual awards show.

Whenever the calendar starts coming towards the end of a year, plenty of awards start popping up. These might be fully-fledged awards shows or just social media posts, but there are plenty of bragging rights up for grabs regardless.

QTCinderella’s Streamer Awards has become pretty much the top prize that every content creator wants to win. Fans are able to nominate different creators and, ultimately, they are able to cast their votes on who they want to win.

Twitch and KICK star xQc has been a regular nominee for Streamer of the Year. However, that has changed this year as he hasn’t been nominated alongside Kai Cenat, iShowSpeed, Emiru, Pirate Software, and Caedrel.

The former Overwatch star responded in an unusually subtle manner. “Holy fk,” he said, commenting in his own Twitch chat.

“Gotta beg for subs and beg for money while running the most ads per hour to be nominated, I lost, fell off + L,” he added shortly after.

Some fans quickly weighed in on his messages, claiming that his content hasn’t quite kept up with this year’s nominees.

“Why’s he mad about not getting nominated all he did was gamble,” one said. “X’s streams are Just Chatting intro -> TikTok/videos -> short variety -> gamble. He’s fallen off for years now,” another added.

“I don’t even remember the last actual game he’s played besides Rust for like a hour,” another chimed in.

While he may not average 80k+ viewers like the last few years, X still brings in at least 30k+ per stream on Twitch. That number does drop when he switches over to KICK, but it’s not like he’s streaming to nobody.