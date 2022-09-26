Asmongold doesn’t know if he will ever return to his main Twitch channel

Following a wave of drama focused on OTK member Mizkif, One True King’s owner Asmongold claims he may never return to his main Twitch channel.

On September 19, OTK member Mizkif was caught in the crosshairs of Trainwreck who lobbied some serious accusations at the streamer. Train alleged that Mizkif had orchestrated a cover-up of a sexual assault one of Mizkif’s friends had allegedly committed in 2020.

With the gravity of the accusations, Mizkif – one of OTK’s co-owners – was put on leave while a third party investigates. Asmongold, being the face of OTK, has commented on the situation multiple times since it was brought to light.

He even announced that he likely wouldn’t be able to stream the release of the WoW Classic Lich King expansion due to having to deal with the Twitch drama. However, he did go live for the release on September 26… but on his alternative channel.

Asmongold may never return to his main channel

Twitch: Asmongold

Asmon went like around 12 PM EST on his alternative Twitch channel: Zackrawrr. This channel has almost 1 million followers and is used by Asmon when he is dealing with difficult situations in his life.

And during his Lich King stream, he claimed he may never use his main channel again.

“I put a tweet in my drafts that I was gonna tweet out that I was gonna go live on my main channel today. I woke up at like 7 in the morning and I was just having like a panic attack, and I was freaking out about it. I couldn’t go back to sleep at all,” Asmon stated.

“So I just said ‘f**k it, and I just gave up. I don’t know if I will ever stream on my main channel again at this point. I’m going to be honest, I don’t know if I’ll ever stream on main channel again.”

While Asmongold would be leaving behind a channel with 3.3 million followers, his secondary channel does pretty well in terms of viewers. At the time of reporting, Zackrawrr has over 70k viewers, the same amount he usually gets on his main channel.