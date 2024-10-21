xQc claims Adept demanded $10 million settlement & is suing him again

Twitch and Kick streamer xQc claimed that his ex-partner Adept is suing him once more in the state of California and has asked for a $10 million settlement.

Since ending their relationship, xQc and Adept have been consistently locked into multiple legal battles.

From filing for divorce, sexual assault claims, and even car ownership disputes, the former couple have been working through a litany of legal disputes for over a year now.

During his October 20, 2024, Twitch stream, xQc claimed that Adept was suing him again and had asked for a $10 million settlement. The streamer later shared the conversation in his YouTube channel in a separate video.

He first stated that this new lawsuit is the “exact same” as the one Adept filed against him previously and that the eight accusations included in this new suit are identical to the ones previously thrown his way.

“Guys, I don’t even know how to say this. Yesterday, chat, you must’ve noticed I left the stream for like 10 minutes or whatever. Right? I had a mini-meeting with my agents or whatever.

Apparently, I’m getting sued again…but in California instead. Like, oh, god! Man, I don’t know what to say anymore.”

After revealing the news to his audience, xQc admitted he finds the situation “sad” and is questioning why “the legal system allows this.”

“Dude, I want to make a song and dance and rant for an hour about this s**t. But I’m not giving it the light of day because it’s just… I don’t know what to say. It’s just sad at this point,” the streamer added.

In the same stream, xQc later revealed that each claim in the new lawsuit is something he has already “won in court” and called these eight accusations “outrageous s**t.”

In 2022, xQc and Adept officially broke up after years of dating on and off. The two have been involved in multiple legal battles in the years following their separation.

In September 2024, xQc told his audience that the initial $500,000 lawsuit against him from Adept had been dismissed.

At the time of writing, Adept is yet to comment on xQc’s claims that she has filed for a new lawsuit in California and wants a $10 million settlement for this new case.

However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on the situation as it continues to develop.