Why is ‘Dream is a freak’ trending? Grooming allegations surface on Twitter

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at [email protected]

‘Dream is a freak’ has been trending on Twitter after some serious allegations of grooming were leveled at the Minecraft YouTuber in deleted tweets.

Dream is an incredibly well-known Minecraft streamer and after hiding his face for many years, he finally revealed his face on October 2. The reveal went viral, circulating the internet and trending on various social media platforms.

Around 10 days after this viral face reveal, a Twitter user publicly accused the content creator of grooming, sharing what they claim to be evidence of wrongdoing on his part.

These serious allegations have led to a trending hashtag on Twitter, known as ‘Dream is a freak’, though the claims are yet to be verified.

Dream accused of grooming minor

YouTube: Dream Dream was unmasked this October.

A Twitter user called Anastasia has alleged that an encounter occurred two years ago, during a period of time when she was 17 years old. They shared screenshots that quickly spread on Twitter.

According to the user, Dream repeatedly used the heart emoji while texting her, and flirted with the minor. The streamer has been accused of using a burner account to interact with her.

She shared screenshots of the direct messages, which were captioned “I’m not here to fully prove my experience that I know happened.”

The screenshots showed the user and another person, she says was Dream, engaging in ‘sexting’ and flirting with each other. Her account has since gone private, and the original tweets archived. News outlet Sportkeeda reports they still have screenshots of the posts.

Dream is a Freak trending on Twitter

The tweets from Anastasia – including serious allegations against Dream – sparked many users to tweet using the hashtag #dreamisafreak.

This has led to memes being reposted by several accounts.

As of October 14, there is no concrete evidence indicating it was really Dream who was flirting with the minor.

Given that the comments were claimed to have been made on a burner Twitter account and Dream has not confirmed the conversations took place, it makes verifying the private messages difficult.

The content creator has not yet responded to the allegations, at the time of writing.