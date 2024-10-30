Asmongold says Destiny’s permaban was ‘obviously’ caused by Twitch employee with vendetta

Asmongold came under fire on October 14 due to comments he made regarding the conflict in Palestine during a Twitch stream.

Asmongold shared his thoughts about a clip that supposedly led to Destiny’s permanent ban on Twitch during his first stream back from a two-week suspension.

The former Twitch streamer was banned from the platform in March 2022 and confirmed that his suspension was permanent shortly after the news broke.

At the time, Destiny revealed that Twitch said a violation had occurred on his stream and that they’d given him three possible reasons for the ban.

“They said that a violation occurred on stream, and then the three possible [reasons] they gave were: posting a combination of words and emotes in chat to promote denigration based on race, praising or supporting a hate crime,” he said. “And then the third one, this would blow my mind if it’s the third one, ‘advocating for the exclusion of a group of people based on their disability.’ There’s no way, right?”

The reason remained unknown until Monday, October 28, when the streamer posted a clip on Twitter/X explaining that it was the reason behind his suspension.

The next day, Asmongold returned from his two-week ban from Twitch and reacted to the clip from Destiny.

“I’m in danger. I’ve said way worse stuff than that. That’s crazy. I’ve said way worse than that. I’m getting banned again,” he joked. “It was very obvious that Destiny had a very adversarial… there was a lot of animosity with the relationship he had with Twitch. It was pretty obvious that Twitch was just looking for a reason to ban him.

“Somebody didn’t like him. That’s it.”

Since his permanent ban back in 2022, Destiny has filed multiple appeals in an attempt to retrieve access to his channel.

In November 2023, just after Twitch shared a new way for streamers to apply to get their account back, Destiny’s appeal was rejected in “record time.”

“It only took an hour to ship me the rejection email,” he said at the time.

Since Destiny’s appeal was denied, other permabanned creators saw their accounts unbanned, including JiDion and IShowSpeed.