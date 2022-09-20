Ice Poseidon leaks inflammatory Mizkif DMs amid Slick sexual assault drama

Ice Poseidon has piled on Mizkif amidst the ongoing sexual assault drama involving Twitch streamers Slick and Adrianna Lee, revealing multiple DMs wherein, he used both racist and homophobic slurs.

In 2021, Twitch streamer Adrianna Lee released a TwitLonger detailing an uncomfortable situation at a recent gathering, one involving fellow content creator CrazySlick. At the time, this story was mostly glossed over by those close to the ground. Now a year later and new details have since emerged, with Lee claiming Mizkif and Maya “asked her” to cover up crucial information.

Her latest recount of the story highlights how Slick allegedly groped her while she was unconscious. From his perspective, he was “checking” for a pulse and only ever “checked her neck and wrist.”

In an earlier broadcast responding to the initial TwitLonger, one that has since resurfaced, Mizkif himself acknowledged it as “sexual harassment” but brushed it off, claiming “it’s not really a big deal.”

Before long, this remark caught fire across social media. The likes of Hasan, Asmongold, and MoistCr1TiKal to name a few, have all taken to their own streams to tear apart his comments and criticize Slick.

With countless viewers and many fellow streamers calling him out for not only the comment, but also for his actions in asking Lee to obscure the truth, Ice Poseidon took the opportunity to chime in as well. In doing so, he revealed multiple instances of both racist and homophobic slurs in private Twitter messages.

“Mizkif, I brought you into this world and now I’m taking you out,” the controversial figure said in a September 19 post. Accompanying this message were four pictures of Twitter DMs spanning June 2018 – February 2019.

All four screenshots reveal Mizkif using racist and homophobic slurs in conversation. Some were directed at Ice Poseidon while others were seemingly comments on those nearby at the time.

At the time of writing, Mizkif is yet to issue a response to the Slick drama, nor to the more recent leaked DMs from Ice Poseidon. Dexerto has reached out for further comment.