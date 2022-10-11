BoycottTwitch trends following TwitchCon issues and site changes

Jacob is the Deputy UK Editor for Dexerto and Call of Duty esports specialist with a BA (Hons) 2:1 in English Literature & Creative Writing. Previously served as Editor at GINX TV. Jacob has twice been nominated as Reporter of the Year at the UK Esports Awards. Contact: [email protected]

Twitch viewers are planning to attempt a mass boycott of the livestreaming platform over a number of controversies from their TwitchCon event in San Diego, as well as changes to the site that have caused both viewers and streamers to feel ostracized.

Twitch has been under a lot of fire in recent months, due to changes they’ve made to the platform, as well as increasing pressure from rival streaming sites, particularly from YouTube.

They announced a change to their subscriber revenue split for streamers, removing the 70/30 split for partners and giving everyone a blanket 50/50 split, a move they doubled down on at TwitchCon. Big streamers have spoken out about it, and some, such as CodeMiko, have revealed their plans to migrate their content to YouTube.

There are also more ads on the site than before, with viewers complaining that it’s hampering their experience when trying to watch their favorite streamers.

Then, with the issues that stood out at TwitchCon, with one woman even breaking her back in two places in a foam pit, as well as allegations of harassment, streamers being misgendered, and a “lack of planning” at the event.

Because of the issues and complaints that have mounted up over time, many are now calling for users to completely boycott the platform, with #BoycottTwitch being shared far and wide across social media.

Others, though, have argued that certain elements of the boycott shouldn’t happen. For example, Twitter user Toby called for users canceling their subscriptions to reconsider, especially as small streamers may be forced to quit if their subscribers leave en masse.

Whether this movement actually picks up and draws the attention of Twitch remains to be seen, but it’s clear there are a lot of ill feelings towards the platform from its user base.