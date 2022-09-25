Mizkif fans “in shambles” after leaked calls amid Twitch drama

Following a long-running trail of allegations against Mizkif, fans of this massive Twitch streamer are convinced that his career is over.

Mizkif has been put on leave by OTK after a series of allegations including the use of racial and homophobic slurs, as well as allegedly convincing others to help “downplay” allegations against CrazySlick.

While OTK is conducting a third-party investigation to verify whether or not anything alleged against Mizkif is true, fans of this Twitch streamer have been active in Mizkif’s offline chat.

As leaked calls about Mizkif came out and were livestreamed by Destiny, the opinion of longtime Mizkif fans was put out there in his Twitch chat while the streamer was offline.

Mizkif’s fans are saying that it’s been “a good run”

Through the myriad discussions about situations involving Mizkif over the days following the initial allegations, his offline chat has been active.

As more information surrounding Mizkif’s alleged actions, fans of Mizkif that were initially denying claims began to have their opinions swayed.

A clip from streamer JuvX shows some of the conversations that went on in Mizkif’s offline chat while Destiny streamed the leaked calls between Asmongold, Trainwreck, Mitch Jones, xQc, Mizkif, and Barry.

He described Mizkif’s chat as being “in shambles” through the ordeal.

Over the course of the stream, you can see viewers’ opinions changing as Destiny listened to the series of leaked calls between some of the people involved.

It didn’t take long for “yikes Miz” to get spammed in chat, followed by chatters saying “it was a good run” as what Mizkif said in the leaked call was revealed.

Eventually, a formal-sounding statement that separated the offline chatters from any involvement with Mizkif turned into a copypasta.

The copypasta begins by stating, “In case of an investigation by any federal entity or similar, I do not have any involvement with this group or with the people in it” and ends with “I do not support any actions by the member of this group.”

This comes across as sarcasm, a statement meant to poke fun at the situation. However, with the way that chatters’ opinions changed in a matter of hours, it would seem many Mizkif fans have lost faith in the streamer.

The investigation being conducted to look into Mizkif’s alleged actions has yet to be concluded.